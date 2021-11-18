Xi-Biden’s unproductive summit paves way for deeper rift in US-China relations

Given the low expectations each side brought to the virtual summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, it’s no surprise that little seems to have been achieved during the 3.5-hour meeting. .

No agreement has been planned or has seen the light of day. Indeed, a number of subjects which had beento have a reference toto, including an invitation to the 2022 Winter Olympics from Xi to Biden, did not take place.

>>> Assessing Beijing’s Power: A Plan for the US Response to China Over the Next Decades

Media coverage indicates that there has been a largeOKdiscussion ofTaiwan. The Chinese side warned that Taiwan was pushing for independence (largely by refusing to accede to Chinese demands) and that the United States risked conflict by supporting the island. The US side reiterated its longstanding opposition to unilateral changes in the security situation in the Taiwan Strait.

The two sides sought to portray their relationship as one where the tension is fading. Often cited in various reports, Xi refers to Biden as his old friend. Nonetheless, on trade issues, human rights, as well as Taiwan, no evidence of any kind of compromise or even convergence emerged from this meeting.

China is increasing its armyabilities, including his recenthypersonic weapontest, have apparently not been discussed. And while climate change has apparently been discussed, the reportagreementat COP26 between climate envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua to cooperate on reducing greenhouse gas emissions was not referenced. No progress has either been made in determining the origins of the COVID-19 virus, which continues to ravage the world.

Indeed, in the end, the virtual meeting appears to be the worst form of summit: a meeting simply for the sake of meeting. As both sides just seemed to present a long list of grievances, it felt more like a Seinfeldian Festivus (the top for the rest of us?)

What remains to be seen are the policies each side will pursue until 2022. For Biden and Xi, the coming year will be filled with pressing political challenges.

For Biden, the challenge will be to fill his agenda as much as possible in the run-up to the midterm elections. With rising inflation, exacerbated bysupply chain disruptionsandrising energy pricesBiden faces significant challenges in maintaining his party’s grip on both houses of Congress.

For Xi, the path seems easier, especially since his position in the Chinese Communist Party has recently beenconsecrated. Nonetheless, in his efforts to retain his post as general secretary of the Communist Party of China at the upcoming 20th Party Congress, he will have to make political agreements. This will be complicated by domestic economic turmoil (including due to an imploding housing bubble), as well as energy shortages and a renewed threat of COVID-19.

>>> Why Biden Should Say No To US Government Participation In Beijing Olympics

Ironically, Biden may have strengthened Xis’ hand. Biden took on the role of supplicant by asking China for the summit, allowing Xi to present himself as the stronger of the two. Xi can argue that it is the United States that comes hat in hand, whether in person in Anchorage and Tianjin or virtually at this summit.

Amid all these challenges, neither the United States nor the People’s Republic of China necessarily want a military confrontation, but both sides clearly remain adamant in defending what each sees as fundamental interests. Years of declining relations, including economic estrangement and alienation, have meant that an earlier underlying foundation, that of economic and trade ties, is now frayed, and even contributing to tensions between the two nations.

It was hoped that this summit could stop this decline in relations. Yet there is little evidence that there was any meeting of the minds on any of the key questions. The outlook for 2022 does not look optimistic.