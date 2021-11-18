



WASHINGTON Hand-picked GOP leader Donald Trumps conceded something the former president did not do on Thursday: Joe Biden won the election.

But Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, was quick to confuse that statement by echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that serious questions remain about the fraud that could have tipped the scales.

Painfully. Joe Biden won the election. I mean, it’s the president, of course. It is very painful to watch. I think there were a lot of problems with the elections. And I think it is to be reviewed. But yes, it’s the president, she answered a question from the Dallas Morning News during a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

It is of course indisputable that Biden is the president.

Whether he legitimately won is a question McDaniel avoided, relying on complaints about Bidens’ leadership and insisting the Republicans have moved on.

But many did not.

Trump continues to insist that Biden somehow stole the election, a claim dozens of courts have found to be baseless. A high-profile partisan audit of the Arizona ballots found that Bidens’ margin of victory was in fact larger than originally advertised.

Trump had sowed doubts for months before the election, insisting the only way to lose was through fraud and cheating.

He left the White House without a traditional welcoming ceremony for his successor and skipped Bidens’ nomination, rejecting his role in a civic rite observed by nearly all presidents, to signal the peaceful transition of power and recognize the will of Readership.

Pressed Thursday to find out if she recognizes not only that Biden is the president, but that he in fact won the popular and Electoral College votes, as certified by the states and ratified by Congress on January 6 after a riot by a mob pro-Trump McDaniel was slippery.

I answered your question, she said. I just told you that it is the president and it is very painful. I think the media gave him a free pass. I think there is a lot to watch and discover with this election. But I just answered your question.

It’s the president. We know that. He does a terrible job, she said.

McDaniel accused the media of covering up damaging revelations about a laptop that belonged to the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and of failing to adequately examine Joe Biden during the campaign.

You haven’t even mentioned it, she said of the laptop, which allegedly contained damaging photos and emails.

He sat in his basement and he was not checked and the media gave him a free pass on it. Tara Reade – never asked hard questions about it. I just think he was treated very differently from a Republican, McDaniel said.

Reade worked in the Bidens Senate office in the 1990s. She claimed he sexually assaulted her. He denied that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2021/11/18/gop-chair-ronna-mcdaniel-concedes-that-joe-biden-beat-donald-trump-sort-of/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos