Don’t let Trump or January 6 distract attention from Covid accountability efforts





November is the first anniversary of former President Donald Trump’s election fraud lie. This lie, permitted by his supporters at all levels of the GOP, helped spawn the most violent assault on the seat of government since the War of 1812. In addition to the Capitol riots, damage to democracy, it also diverted attention from the efforts. seeking accountability for the disastrously mismanaged Covid-19 pandemic. As of this writing, the pandemic has killed more than 768,000 Americans and it continues.

As I have already noted, America has a habit of spending time on its mistakes and failures. The madness of the Iraq war, for example, has never been the subject of such a comprehensive American public inquiry as the British Chilcot report. And with each passing month, the likelihood that anyone in power will be held responsible for the cavalier profits and scientific denial that have marked the handling of the pandemic by the Trump regimes and the resulting fall of the Republican Party continues in reluctance. vaccine, monetization of misinformation and rejection of science seems to be darkening.

Fortunately, there are plenty of watchdogs in journalism and government still trying to untie the Gordian knot of sketchy contracts, alleged fraud, and callous political decision-making. Besides the excellent investigative journalism from outlets like ProPublica and the New York Times, the General Accounting Office (GAO) and the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) still study government contracts and look for fraud among recipients of federal funds from relief against covid. Composed of inspectors general from federal agencies and headed by Michael Horowitz of the Department of Justice, the work of the PRAC has led to criminal charges against hundreds of citizen relief fund fraudsters. GAO reports continue to highlight ways the agencies could have done better.

In Congress, the House subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, created in April 2020, is stubbornly pursuing leads and subpoenaing people and documents. The subcommittee cannot punish, but it can draw public attention to various bad actors who profited from the pandemic or who failed in their duties to the public in the year of our downfall, 2020.

Last week, the subcommittee requested that former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Robert Redfield, and three other lower-level CDC politicians come in for transcribed interviews. In addition to those talks, the subcommittee also said it had obtained evidence detailing attempts by Trump’s White House officials and politicians to prevent CDC scientists from speaking to the public during the first three. pandemic month; to change or prevent at least 12 public health guidelines written by CDC scientists from being made public; pressure CDC scientists to adopt the Trump administration’s political positions and talking points even when they conflict with science; and make changes to at least 13 Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Reports (MMWRs) related to the pandemic.

Last month, the subcommittee released more emails from the Trump administration (not easily obtained, as many officials have used protonmail and other encrypted platforms in defiance of the Presidential Archives Act) suggesting that Trump’s campaign fraud efforts have turned advisers and officials away from the pandemic. Between Election Day 2020 and Inauguration Day 2021, 200,000 Americans died from Covid.

According to Trump’s own officials, political distractions like this and disrespecting scientific advice have almost certainly increased the death toll. In a transcribed interview released by the subcommittee last month, Trumps Covid coordinator Dr Deborah Birx said Trump had not done all he could to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Birx has previously said most American deaths after the first 100,000 are likely preventable.

A year ago, Trump’s politicization of science still had the power to shock. Today, it is accepted as a strategic tool by the Conservatives and, for some, a means of making money. In late October, the House subcommittee requested documents from the founder of one of the most powerful private disinformation factories, Americas Frontline Doctors (AFLDS). The AFLDS leadership delivered a speech at a meeting of the right-wing Secret Council for National Policy and was linked with other conservative organizations that have supported efforts to open up the economy while the pandemic was still going on. rabies in spring 2020.

The committee also requested documents from the founder of SpeakWithAnMD.com, Jerome Corsi, a longtime author and political agitator. Lawmakers were responding to a Time magazine report that the AFLDS referred more than 255,000 people to Corsis SpeakWithAnMD.com for consultations with AFLDS-trained physicians for just a few months this summer. About 72,000 people paid $ 90 for the initial telephone consultations, and many paid an additional $ 60 for follow-up consultations. Experts at SpeakWithAnMD.coms then prescribed treatments for unproven coronaviruses, including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Attempts to monetize coronavirus misinformation have eroded public confidence in proven treatments and prevention measures and hampered efforts to control the pandemic, Representative James E. Clyburn, DS.C., Deputy Chairman House coronavirus committee, wrote to AFLDS founder Dr Simone Or: [AFLDS] is believed to be among the top providers of questionable treatments nationwide and a major source of coronavirus-related misinformation.

But these so-called frontline doctors and the Corsis quack squadron are just two players in the disinformation game. Right-wing media sites like OAN, Newsmax and Fox News have cast doubt and denial on hundreds of millions of Americans for months, calling the virus a hoax and labeling vaccines and the government’s public health mandates totalitarianism. . (Newsmax just temporarily suspended its featured White House reporter for claiming vaccines contain Satanic trackers, a bridge apparently too far away.)

Sadly, there is no accountability on the horizon for the juggernaut at the center of this disinformation campaign. In late August, a Washington state appeals judge upheld the dismissal of a consumer protection lawsuit against Fox News. The lawsuit alleged that Fox leaders Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, et al. were responsible for the lies they spread about Covid at the start of the pandemic. But the court responded that Fox had the First Amendment right to report on Covid as he did.

In addition to examining interference and misinformation, the House subcommittee also followed the money: it recently revealed an election-related pandemic publicity stunt: The Ivanka Trumps Food Box project blew up 95 million. dollars on three underqualified companies while claiming to feed hungry Americans, according to the subcommittee.

And he’s still investigating how and why senior White House officials were intensely involved in an effort to give a trucking mega-company $ 700 million in federal coronavirus aid loans. Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow are all said to have intervened in the offer. The company has handed over emails in which it hails its special relationship with the White House. While officials declined to comment, a spokesperson for a trucking company told the Washington Post that all guidelines were being followed and the due diligence process was extensive.

Earlier this year, the subcommittee highlighted the alleged contract management activities of Trump’s Sinophobic trade adviser Peter Navarro, who arranged more than $ 1 billion in federal loans to three companies for pharmaceuticals and drugs. personal protective equipment. But according to evidence recently uncovered by the subcommittee, in the crucial first three months of the pandemic, one of Navarros’ advisers declined to look for potential suppliers of N-95 masks because the masks were not of American manufacture. In one of the Navarros agreements, the subcommittee determined that the United States overpaid for PPE by half a billion dollars.

The full extent of the efforts of those Trump appointees to manipulate and politicize science at the CDC and HHS is still being exposed, but may have lost its ability to shock. The President, as everyone knew, liked low numbers.

In his last letter last week, Clyburn summed it up this way: The select subcommittee discovered a staggering pattern of political interference by Trump administration officials in critical aspects of CDC response efforts. to the pandemic.

These investigations are important and, I would say, their revelations should make the headlines. But the attention was mostly overshadowed by the House committee investigating the assault on Capitol Hill. The Covid subcommittee announcements barely cause a ripple in the news cycle. And yet, as the pandemic appears to be easing, we owe it to ourselves to remember the names and deeds of the rogue gallery of Covid vulture capitalists, agents of chaos, and political hacks, many of whom have emerged from the chaos that ‘they chatted without a thing looking back.

