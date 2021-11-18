Prime Minister Imran Khan calls fool to avoid technology’s full potential





ISLAMABAD: After victories in Parliament over electronic voting machines and other bills, Prime Minister Imran Khan noted on Thursday that not using technology to its full potential is a foolish decision.

Not using the technology to its full potential can be unwise, Prime Minister Imran said at the launch of the digital portal for proxy verification.

The prime minister said he was really happy after the bills were passed in the joint session as it included overseas Pakistanis in Pakistani democracy. The benefits of this move were also shared by the Prime Minister in the speech.

Its advantage is that every government will have to respect Pakistanis overseas because they can vote.

The prime minister said the biggest advantage of voting is that a person in a democracy can use it to control their government.

There are 9 million Pakistanis abroad. When they have the right to vote, regardless of which party is formed, the government will have to respect them, Prime Minister Imran said.

Another victory the PM was really happy about was the passage of the bill allowing the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in general elections.

The prime minister said technology is making life easier for humans all over the world and has not developed as quickly as it does today.

Prime Minister Imran said that in 2008 a government commission headed by Sughra Imam recommended the use of EVMs.

This was not accepted because people who take advantage of the old system will never accept the change, Prime Minister Imran said. EVMs are working all over the world, he said.

The prime minister said that a judicial commission after a few hearings had decided that the issue of transparency of the elections could be dealt with through the EVMs.

In the previous elections 1.5 million votes were wasted and if the EVMs had been there 1.5 million votes would have been counted, Prime Minister Imran said.

The prime minister claimed that the opposition created drama in parliament for this reason. Highlighting the hypocrisy, the prime minister said the opposition was ready to take money from Pakistanis overseas but did not want them to vote.

Today because I am speaking to Pakistanis overseas. I want to tell them that our government is very happy that you got the right to vote, Prime Minister Imran said.

At the start of the speech, Prime Minister Imran recalled that Irfan Ali, a Pakistani abroad from Greece, had suggested in 2019 to the government via the Prime Minister’s portal to digitize the process of obtaining a power of attorney because the current method was too long. consuming.

The prime minister said when the advice came the government started working on digitizing the process.

He also expressed his joy that the government is making life easier for Pakistanis overseas.

I have the most interactions with Pakistan abroad Pakistanis leave the country out of desperation, Prime Minister Imran said, adding that they start to appreciate Pakistan after leaving the country.

They appreciate Pakistan more after going there. They want their country to improve, Prime Minister Imran said.

Prior to the inauguration of the system by PMs, PTI Senator Faisal Javed announced on Twitter that the portal would initially be accessible in 10 countries.

Yet more great news for our Pakistanis overseas as Prime Minister Imran Khan launches #DigitalPortal for proxy verification. Initially 10 countries were included and more will be added soon to facilitate our diaspora around the world @NadraMedia @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/cmdTzcWinM

– Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 18, 2021

Initially, 10 countries were included and more will be added soon to facilitate our diaspora across the world, the senator said.

