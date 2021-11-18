Why did President Joe Biden not pressure Xi Jinping over the investigation into the origin of COVID-19?

President Joe Biden, along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, chats with Chinese leader Xi Jinping virtually from the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)



Do you know which words do not appear in reading at the White House of President Bidens’ virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping?

COVID-19, pandemic, origin, Wuhan Institute of Virology, World Health Organization, investigation or You started a global pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people around the world because your virus research laboratories do not not work safely.

The White House summary came closest to mentioning the pandemic when it said Biden was raising specific transnational challenges where our interests intersect, such as health security. There is no indication that Biden raised the Chinese government’s refusal to release key data from the early days of the pandemic to the World Health Organization.

Throughout the year, Biden administration officials such as Tony Blinken insisted China must cooperate with WHO. And yet, this week it just wasn’t a big enough issue to specifically raise.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement offered much more detail. The CFA reading of the meeting declaredPresident Xi stressed that a strong and stable Sino-US relationship is necessary to advance the respective development of the two countries and to safeguard a peaceful and stable international environment, including finding effective responses to global challenges such as change. climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, the Chinese summary included an entire section on the pandemic, which the White House summary omitted entirely:

Regarding public health, President Xi stressed that the pandemic once again proves that humanity lives in a community of destiny. There is no higher priority than people’s lives. Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapon available to the international community to defeat COVID-19. The response to any major illness must be based on science. The politicization of disease does no good, it only hurts. The urgent priority in the global response to COVID is to close vaccine gaps and close the immunization gap. President Xi said he suggested making COVID vaccines a global public good at the start of the pandemic last year, and recently presented a global vaccine cooperation action initiative. China is among the first to offer vaccines to developing countries in need, supplying more than 1.7 billion doses of finished and bulk vaccines to the world. We will consider making additional donations in light of the needs of developing countries. COVID-19 will not be the last public health crisis facing humanity. China and the United States should call for the establishment of a cooperative mechanism for global public health and the prevention and control of communicable diseases, and promote more international exchange and cooperation.

(The Chinese statement also said that President Xi stressed that the Chinese people have always loved and appreciated peace. Aggression or hegemony is not in the blood of the Chinese nation. Since the founding of the Republic People, China has never started a single war or conflict, and has never taken an inch of land from other countries. Tibet could not be reached for comment, and this statement does not align not with China’s ongoing territorial and maritime disputes with Taiwan, Bhutan, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Nepal, Vietnam and Japan.)

In October, the Japan time noted that after the U.S. intelligence community completed its inconclusive 90-day review, the Biden administration appeared to lose interest in the origin of COVID-19. “Biden should have ordered the US intelligence community to continue to research the true origins of the virus until a definitive conclusion can be drawn. By not extending the 90-day investigation deadline, Biden actually gave the Chinese what they wanted, ”the newspaper writes.

In today New York PostFormer State Department official David Asher argues that Biden is acting like he doesn’t want to know the origins of COVID-19:

It is not a coincidence. Biden declined to answer a question from reporters about whether he would demand responses from Xi at the summit. One of his first acts on ascending to the presidency was to close investigations into the origins of COVID-19, including the one I led at the State Department in 2020, whichpresentdisturbing scientific and circumstantial evidence on WIV covert activities that bolster the theory of laboratory leaks. In May 2021, when media interest in the lab leak theory became impossible to ignore, Biden ordered a time-limited intelligence review of the question of origins. It was a clear bet to save time and give the impression of acting on the issue. When the intelligence community essentially shrugged its shoulders and said, “Never knowing for sure, the president was equally phlegmatic and showed no interest in pursuing the matter any further.” It is clear that the administration sees a solid investigation into the origins of COVID as an obstacle to its resetting China and has fundamentally become a party to the Chinese Communist cover-up.

There is an easy way for the Biden administration to dispel criticism of Asher, the Japan time, and others. Talk about what is known about the origin of COVID-19, the considerable circumstantial evidence of a lab leak, and what the US government is doing to understand what caused the worst global pandemic in a century – and who will be held responsible. Even though this pandemic had a zoonotic origin, the Chinese government still spent the first three to six weeks deceiving the world, insisting the virus was not contagious even as doctors caught the virus from their patients. .