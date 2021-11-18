Donald Trump continues to stoke domestic terrorism movement – Mother Jones





The attack on American democracy that took place on January 6, 2021 is not just a heartbreaking story from almost a year ago. It is an ongoing attack.

Since late afternoon that day when the White House released a short video of Donald Trump expressing his love for the very special people who stormed Congress and belatedly telling them to come home they, the 45th president deceived the public about the horrible siege that rocked Capitol Hill. and the nation. He has denied the many vicious attacks on police, describing his supporters’ interactions with them as a feast of love, ignored the more than $ 30 million in damages and security costs, and falsely claimed that the insurgents, many of whom were armed, had no firearms. In a recently revealed interview with a taped book author in March, Trump sided with the bloodthirsty mob who threatened to hang Mike Pence and admitted that he had no concerns that day about the safety of its incumbent vice-president.

Now, the twice-impeached former president is pushing his most brazen narrative yet in favor of the insurgency. Since mid-October, in a series of statements published online and in remarks to right-wing media and fundraising events, Trump has sought to fully turn the Capitol seat into a patriotic Republican triumph. . He began broadcasting his latest message as the House special committee investigating Jan.6 released a wave of summonses that targets Trump ordered not to comply with, including now indicted ally Steve Bannon. Trump’s efforts go beyond repeating his long-standing lie about stealing the 2020 election with massive fraud. Using familiar tactics, he’s now appropriating language about the insurgency and the so-called Big Lie that drove it as he sets out to turn reality around.

Why isn’t the January 6 unselected committee of partisan hacks not investigating the massive election fraud that took place on November 3 and was the reason hundreds of thousands came to Washington to protest January 6th ? he asked in a statement posted Oct. 13 on the Save America campaign site hosted at donaldjtrump.com. Look at the now reported numbers on fraud, which we now call the Really Big Lie. You cannot study on January 6th without studying why it happened on November 3rd.

Trump continued the theme the next day with a statement saying the committee is seeking to hold people in criminal contempt for things relating to the protest and is using prosecutors and prosecutions to destroy more than half of this country. Then, on October 21, he delivered a more accomplished version in two short sentences:

The insurgency took place on November 3, election day. January 6 was the Manifestation!

He no longer hints, hisses or attracts these extremists. It provides an owner’s manual.

He has since repeated the claim on several occasions. Although he remains banned from major social media platforms, his posts still carry wide reach, from his frequent appearances in right-wing media interviews to the many sycophants supporting him in Congress.

Trump recently made it clear, in other words, that he is the inspirational leader of a national terrorist movement. His role as such was first openly described by a handful of prominent national security experts during the season of his defeat for re-election and his tumultuous final months in office. At the time, the discussion centered on Trump using stochastic terrorism tactics, a method of incitement veiled in plausible deniability that these pundits (and this reporter) acknowledged from Trump as the 6th approached. January. Two conservative Republicans who left Trump the administration as whistleblowers in 2020, both counterterrorism experts, sounded the alarm, one referring to Trump’s coded support for US groups. ‘far right. (Many members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who have responded to Trump’s call for Washington supporters to descend on DC would soon face conspiracy charges stemming from the assault on Congress.) A third Republican from A longtime former senior national security official in the George W. Bush administration has described Trump as an arsonist for radicalization.

As the former president further seeks to rewrite Jan.6 and stoke inflammatory grievances from the far right, veiled tactics and plausible deniability are no longer part of the equation, according to another expert among those who have denounced Trump’s tactics last fall. So many comments always seem uncomfortable or timid about what Trump is doing, says Juliette Kayyem, who served as assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security under President Obama and currently leads national security research at the Harvards Kennedy School of Government. He no longer hints, hisses or attracts these extremists. It provides an owner’s manual. I will never understand why we are so polite to describe this.

At a political rally in Georgia in late September, Trump suggested that the Jan.6 inquiries were just another partisan hoax. Among other recent revisionisms and propaganda on his part, he notably made a martyr of Ashli ​​Babbitt, a staunch conspiracy theorist from California who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer that day. Babbitt was the head of a group of Trump extremists who violently broke into the President’s lobby adjacent to the House chamber and approached the fleeing lawmakers. We must all seek justice for Ashli ​​and her family, Trump said in a video released at a rally in October on Babbitts’ birthday, calling her a truly amazing person and stating that there is no had no reason why Ashli ​​should have lost her life that day.

Trump, Cheney said, is attempting to undo the foundations of our constitutional republic, aided by political leaders who have willingly made themselves hostages of this dangerous and irrational man.

In April, the Justice Department completed an investigation into the shooting, acknowledging the tragic loss of life and concluding that the police officer acted legally in protecting members of Congress evacuating the chamber from the House.

Representative Liz Cheney, Republican vice-chair of special House committees and now outcast in her own party, did not hesitate to point out the looming danger. During an Oct. 20 hearing, she said the committee suspected Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of Jan. 6. In early November, she slammed Trump for repeating that the 2020 election was the real insurgency at a big annual GOP fundraising dinner, where Trump was invited by Republican House leaders as as the main speaker. Trump, Cheney said in a statement, is trying to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic, with the help of political leaders who have willingly made this dangerous and irrational man hostage. She further described him as a former president at war with the rule of law and the constitution.

The brutality of Trump’s aftershocks was telling: People absolutely cannot stand it, he lambasted of Cheney, in a statement released the same day, the Wyoming Republican said the House committee would get to the bottom of his involvement on Jan.6. fool, he added, multiplying his contempt: to look at her is to despise her.

Bannon appeared to echo Trump’s infamous comments telling the Proud Boys to step back and stand ready.

The rhetoric of recently indicted Steve Bannon has also been remarkable. The Biden regime was being overthrown, Trump’s former White House adviser said as he appeared at a court hearing on Monday to face charges of criminal contempt. Subsequently, Bannon expanded on his comments to the media: It will be the crime of hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, he said, falsely claiming that Biden publicly ordered his attorney general to sue Bannon. I was tired of playing defense, I was going to go on the offensive on that and stay there.

This last line could be heard as Bannon saying stay tuned, but could just as easily be heard echoing Trump’s infamous comments on national television in the fall of 2020 telling the Proud Boys to step back and take a step back. be ready.

Proof that Bannon wasn’t just saying the sentence out of the blue came that same evening. While hosting an episode of his War Room podcast from the Willard Hotel in downtown DC, the site of a command center where a Trump team worked just before January 6 to deny Biden the presidency, Bannon reiterated the theme. We are going on the offensive, ”he said,“ and I think people should just sit idly by.

During the Oct. 20 committee hearing in which Cheney called Trump, she also issued a stern warning. She addressed it explicitly to her many colleagues in the Republican Party who support Trump, imploring them to stand up for the truth. The campaign of lies by former presidents, she said, “is a prescription for national self-destruction.

