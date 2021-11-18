Why Trump’s latest anti-McConnell tantrum matters





During his presidency, Donald Trump didn’t really appreciate all that then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did for him. Seven months into Trump’s tenure, for example, the then president began taking rhetorical photos on McConnell via Twitter, which led to a phone call in August that “quickly turned into a secular screaming match “.

At the time, Trump demanded that the GOP Senate conference do more to protect him from the Russian scandal, and he criticized McConnell for not doing more.

After Trump’s defeat in 2020, his contempt for the Kentucky senator has reached new heights. McConnell had the audacity to accept his own country’s election results and criticize Trump for not doing the same. In February, the former president responded by calling the GOP leader an “austere, sullen and smileless political hack.” In May, Trump added that McConnell is a “silly son of a b —-” and a “rock cold loser” in a long harangue.

During 2021, the former president’s occasional anti-McConnell harangues continued, culminating in a doozy yesterday: Trump issued a long, rambling written statement, which was even less coherent than his usual missives. The statement began:

“When the Broken Old Crow, Mitch McConnell, agreed to a two-month extension, he allowed Democrats to pull themselves together and pass the ‘non-infrastructural’ $ 1.2 trillion Green New Deal Bill, which is disaster for America in that only 11% of the money will be spent on REAL infrastructure, most of it being spent on Green New Deal nonsense, with big tax increases … “

Trying to examine the statement on its merits is a wild ride. In 400 words, the former president has called McConnell a “broken old crow” three times, described him as “stupid”, blamed him for the success of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure program, suggested that ‘he should step down and begged Republicans are using debt ceiling threats as leverage to do … something.

If the statement had arrived at McConnell’s office in the form of a constituent letter, odds are a legislative assistant would have put it in a file titled “Crackpot Correspondence.”

But as bizarre as Trump’s latest harangue is, and as unusual as it is for a former president to attack so fiercely his own party’s most powerful official, there is a broader context to this that makes it the notable statement.

First, Trump doesn’t just intend to complain endlessly about the Senate Minority Leader. In recent months, the former president has called on GOP senators directly, hoping to remove McConnell from his leadership position and exploring possible successors who would be loyal to Trump.

In other words, statements like yesterday were reminiscent of the former president’s ability to make hysterical tirades, but it was also part of a larger campaign in which Trump intends to replace McConnell and help to organize a new Republican leader in the Senate.

Second, reading Trump’s statement, it was hard not to think of something McConnell said in February.

As regular readers may recall, it was February 13, the day after the impeachment trial, when McConnell made some memorable remarks condemning Trump’s “scandalous dereliction of duty” on January 6. There is no doubt that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of that day. there is no doubt. “

In the same speech, McConnell called out Trump for his “crescendo of misrepresentation, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole … orchestrated by an incumbent president who appeared determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or burn down our institutions at the same time. exit. The Kentucky senator then raised the possibility that Trump could face civil and / or criminal penalties for his obvious misconduct.

Two weeks later, McConnell appeared on Fox News and was asked if he would support Trump’s candidacy in 2024, if the former president runs again as a Republican candidate.

“Absolutely,” McConnell replied.

Maybe it’s time to ask her again? Would McConnell welcome another four years of corrupt madness from a president who is desperate to derail the senator’s career?

