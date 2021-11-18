“A real man would defend his wife”





Representative Liz Cheney blasted Senator Ted Cruz for her remark that she was suffering from “Trump Disturbance Syndrome.” Cheney referred to Donald Trump’s attacks on the senator’s family in 2016. “A real man would stand up for his wife, his father and the Constitution,” she told CNN. Loading Something is loading.

We are really sorry! We encountered a system failure and were unable to take your email this time.

Thank you for signing up!

Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming on Wednesday accused Senator Ted Cruz of Texas of failing to defend his wife and father against attacks from Donald Trump after Cruz pointed out that she was suffering from “Trump disturbance syndrome” .

During an appearance Tuesday on Fox News’ “Hannity”, Cruz told host Sean Hannity that the former president “broke” the congresswoman.

“I’ve always loved her, I don’t agree with her on everything I think she’s a little too rushed to send Marines and invade countries all over the planet but I still have her loved, and I think she falls into the category of people Donald Trump just broke, just broken, “he said.

“She hates Donald Trump so much that he just crushed everything in his system,” he added. “She’s going after Trump and Republicans and everything, and she’s become a Democrat, and it’s sad to see what happened. It’s Trump’s inconvenience syndrome.”

Speaking with CNN’s Melanie Zanona, Cheney said the Texas Republican, who ran against Trump in the tumultuous GOP presidential primaries in 2016, should have stood up to defend his family when Trump attacked them.

“Trump broke Ted Cruz,” Cheney told the network. “A real man would stand up for his wife, his father and the Constitution.”

In March 2016, Trump lashed out at Cruz’s wife Heidi in a heated exchange in which he retweeted an unflattering image of the senator’s wife.

Trump, seeking to compare Heidi Cruz with his wife, Melania, sent the tweet with a caption that read, “No need to ‘spill the beans.’ Pictures are worth a thousand words.”

Cruz replied furiously at the time.

“It’s not easy to tick me off,” he told reporters. “I don’t get angry often, but if you laugh at my wife, if you laugh at my kids, it will every time. Donald, you’re a coward whineer, and leave Heidi alone.”

In May of the same year, Trump also lambasted the senator’s father, Rafael Cruz, citing a questionable story from the National Enquirer that sought to link the elder Cruz to Lee Harvey Oswald, who murdered President John F. Kennedy in November 1963.

The Enquirer article claimed that Cruz was photographed in the early 1960s distributing leaflets in support of Cuban leader Fidel Castro alongside Oswald.

At the time, the Cruz campaign described the Enquirer story as “cheap tabloid garbage.”

Cheney, who has a deeply conservative ruling voting record but has become one of Trump’s most prominent Republican critics since the Jan.6 insurgency, has not bite the tongue of party members furious at his criticism voice of the former president.

When a CNN panel last week discussed Cheney’s hypothetical chances as a 2024 presidential candidate as she faces an uphill struggle for re-election in Wyoming, Cruz scoffed at the chances of the congressman when asked by the panel if she had a “voice” in the New Hampshire primaries.

The Texas Republican responded on Twitter, writing, “Yes. It’s called the Democratic primary.”

Cheney then responded to Cruz’s remark, calling on the senator for what she said was his backyard of voters who were not aligned with the country’s founding document and original principles.

“I know you are taking the secessionist vote, Ted,” she wrote. “But my party, the Republican Party, saved the Union. You took an oath to the Constitution. Act like that.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/liz-cheney-cruz-criticism-wife-father-constitution-attacks-trump-2021-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos