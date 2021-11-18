Politics
Biden begs Chinese dictator Xi Jinping to open strategic oil reserves for America
When the cameras were turned off during the virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, Biden pleaded with China for help, according to multiple media.
Biden urged Xi to release oil reserves, which would help curb rising oil prices and fight Bidens domestic policy issue soaring gasoline prices.
The South China Morning Post initially reported the conversation, citing sources he did not name.
A Reading the White HouseBiden and Xi said discussed the importance of taking action to meet global energy supplies.
Tendency :
Mistrial Motion filed: Binger withheld HD drone footage in defense of Rittenhouse
Confirmation of the conversation, which comes amid Bidens’ decisions to appease environmentalists by limiting pipelines under construction in the United States, came from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
The two presidents tasked their teams to coordinate quickly on this issue, Sullivan said at a Brookings Institution event on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.
No final agreement was reached on Monday on the oil issue, Bloomberg reported.
China has tapped into its strategic oil reserves twice this year and has also released gasoline and diesel fuel to address energy concerns.
But China is not alone as the United States calls for help to cope with rising oil prices.
Biden and his associates have asked Japan, South Korea and India to help him by releasing their reserves, according to CNBC. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet said all potential deals were pending, with no deal reached.
The turnaround in the energy situation is notable, as the United States achieved energy independence – producing more than it consumed – for the first time since the late 1950s, according to the Energy research institute, a Washington think tank.
Monday’s Biden-Xi conversation did little to make former national security adviser John Bolton feel confident.
America has no Chinese strategy 10 months after the inauguration of President Bidens. Monday’s Zoom meeting between Mr. Biden and Xi Jinping only underscored this void. Soft tones and torrents of presidential words are no substitute for clear policies. Beijing may perceive the White House’s emphasis on “cooling down tensions” as a green light to continue its assertive behavior, he wrote in a statement. the Wall Street newspaper commentary piece Wednesday.
The summit was ransacked again by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a commentary post for Fox News.
Pompeo wrote that the summit showed how weak Biden is against China.
“It was Biden who acquiesced in Xis’ request for the virtual summit, which served to legitimize the global malicious acts of the Chinese Communist Party and to undermine the prestige of the Americas. It was Xi who had a clear agenda of bullying Biden, and when compared to his weakness, the US president spoke for the sake of speaking, strengthening Xi and the Chinese and eroding US power, ”wrote Pompeo.
“Biden’s approach to the CCP is based on the fantasy that if we are more accommodating with the bully, the bully will stop being a bully. Throughout modern history, the name of this policy is referred to as appeasement. And it always ended badly, “he wrote.
