Security increased ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Jhansi tomorrow

Jhansi was placed under a thick security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the historic city on Friday to participate in the ongoing “Raksha Samarpan Parv”. The Prime Minister will participate in the closing event of the three-day “Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv” inaugurated on Wednesday by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Police forces from 14 Uttar Pradesh districts, which number around 8,000 police officers, have been deployed to the city to provide rock-solid security, a senior police official told ANI under the guise of anonymity. “These forces include more than 2,000 female police officers. More than 1,000 police officers will be deployed in civilian clothes. Additional police forces have been deployed since November 15,” the officer said. Police have stepped up security measures and will hijack all heavy vehicles for about five hours on city streets on Friday, ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit. Police will be deployed every 50 meters on both sides of the roads towards Jhansi Fort, where the prime minister is expected to dedicate and launch several new initiatives from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) to the nation. A grand ceremony is held in the grounds of Jhansi Fort on Friday November 19, which is also the birthday of Rani Lakshmi Bai, the embodiment of bravery and courage and a great national icon of Rashtra Raksha and wrestling for the independence of India. The three-day “Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv” which started on Wednesday will end on Friday with the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is expected to devote a number of programs to the nation, including the establishment of 100 new Sainik schools, the launch of the NCC Border and Coastal program, NCC Alumni Association and the National Simulation Training Program for National Corps Cadets. cadets. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Bharat Dynamics Ltd’s Rs 400 crore project at the Jhansi node of the Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor before addressing a rally here in the city. It will also provide the armed forces with light gunships, drones and locally developed drones, as well as an advanced electronic warfare suite for warships, as part of a boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Autonomous India). ). The Prime Minister will also launch a digital kiosk at the National War Memorial to honor fallen heroes and the National War Memorial (NWM) mobile app. The “Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv” is organized with the government of Uttar Pradesh. Friday’s program will see the participation of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries. The Ministry of Defense (MoD) officially dedicates a number of projects to the nation during the celebration titled “Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv”. These events are part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav” celebrations. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

