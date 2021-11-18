Rupert Murdoch has a harsh message for Donald Trump. And now, what about its media? – Poynter





For more than a year, we have heard some in conservative circles question the authenticity of the 2020 presidential election. In November 2020, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become president. It’s a fact. But with Trump in the lead and many more to come, the refuted big lie that the presidency has been stolen and our electoral system is rigged continues to erode the country’s confidence in democracy. It has already marred one of the characteristics of our country: the peaceful transition of power.

Of course, it’s easy to dismiss the pillow types and Rudy Giuliani as weirdos pushing goofball conspiracy theories about faulty voting machines, stuffed ballot boxes, and deceased people voting. But when legitimate news outlets question or amplify the baseless possibilities of unfair elections, the damage is incalculable.

That’s why it’s a little frustrating to now hear Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp. who oversees media such as Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post say it’s time for Trump to let go of the past.

It’s not that Murdoch is wrong. In fact, he is right. It would have been nice if Murdoch made a big deal out of it in November 2020 instead of November 2021.

Speaking at News Corp’s annual meeting. On Wednesday, Murdoch said: “The current American political debate runs deep, whether it is about education, well-being or economic opportunity. It is crucial that the Conservatives play an active and energetic role in this debate, but that will not happen if President Trump remains focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now competing to define the future.

Wait, wasn’t it less than a month ago when the Wall Street Journals opinion section published a letter from Trump once again claiming the election was rigged?

And hasn’t Trump often turned to Fox News anchor and willing accomplice Maria Bartiromo to complain about how the election could have been stolen?

And isn’t Fox News being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for aired comments? (Fox News defended its election coverage and vowed to defend itself against what it called a baseless lawsuit.)

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, who is arguably Fox News’ biggest personality, recently released a three-part documentary on Fox Nation (streaming service Fox News) about the January 6 insurgency. PolitiFacts Bill McCarthy wrote a story with the title, the movie Tucker Carlsons Patriot Purge January 6 is full of lies, conspiracy theories.

Jared Holt, who monitors social media extremism for the Atlantic Councils Digital Forensic Research Lab, told NPR David Folkenflik: These types of January 6 conspiracy theories were once relegated to weird blogs and theorists of the conspiracy known as Alex Jones. In a way, you don’t even need conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones to exist if Tucker Carlson is to do the conspiracy theorist job for them.

MSNBC opinion columnist Zeeshan Aleem called the propaganda a Carlsons documentary slick.

To be fair, Trump was furious with Fox News because he was one of the first news outlets to call Arizona for Biden. Fox News reporters refrained from peddling lies about the 2020 election. And there have always been rumors that, deep down, Murdoch is not much of a Trump fan. Then again, Murdoch is a fan of his business, which is why Fox News must always woo Trump and, in particular, Trump supporters.

So at the end of the day, yes, it’s good to see Murdoch publicly push Trump and, in essence, others to walk away from the silly 2020 election conspiracies. Perhaps those who work for Murdoch, in especially on television, can strongly echo this message.

In his new book on Trump titled Betrayal, ABC News Jonathan Karl writes that Bartiromo called then Attorney General Bill Barr to complain that he was doing nothing to prevent the election from being stolen from Trump.

In the book, Karl quotes Barr saying: She called me and she was screaming. I yelled at him. She lost it.

Bartiromo denies that this ever happened, according to an Associated Press article David Bauder. Bartiromo, through a spokesperson, told Bauder: “At no point did I lobby or make demands on Bill Barr and call him shouting. The innuendo is absurd.

In an interview with InStyle, NBC News Hallie Jackson talks to Rainesford Stauffer about mental health and burnout on her new show.

Hallie Jackson NOW on the NBC News streaming service NOW is finally up and running. The daily show was scheduled to start on Monday but was pushed back to Wednesday because Jackson was ill. (She called it the most spectacularly untimely sick day of my career.)

Stauffer wrote of Jackson’s show and how it touched Jackson: In the segment on mental health and burnout, some parts of the sessions Jackson attended were too personal for the show can be broadcast.

Jackson told Stauffer, I’m coming off one of these sessions and my face is covered in tears and my producer is like, Oh my god are you okay?

Stauffer wrote: At that point she reassessed her role saying okay, let me not be a reporter for this hour. I will be like a participant here. She reiterates that it’s uncomfortable, despite private assurance from retired executives that if she can bring her authentic self to the space, her journalism would be better as far as the subject matter is concerned. I thought it was really powerful because I’m not someone who feels really good to connect my personal life with my journalistic life, Jackson adds.

Jackson went on to tell Stauffer that my own mental health issues predated the pandemic. She said the network was supportive, but I was really ashamed to talk about it. I still do.

Read more about Stauffers’ story.

Britney Spears posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday night to let fans know after her tutelage ended after 13 years. Spears told fans: It’s a very long time to be in a situation that you don’t want to be in. So I’m just thankful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feeling like a woman. First time owning an ATM card It’s the little things. But I am not here to be a victim. I have lived with victims all of my childhood life, which is why I left my home. And I worked for 20 years and I worked like crazy.

In the caption of his video, Spears wrote, I might as well preview my thoughts on the gram before I go put things back together on @Oprah.

It’s not clear if Spears is definitely sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview. But there is no doubt that just like Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, an interview with Spears would attract a large TV audience of perhaps in the order of 15 million, or just slightly less than the number of Americans who watched Harry and Meghan’s interview.

Well, it’s going to take some getting used to. The Staples Center in Los Angeles, best known for housing the NBA Lakers and Clippers, WNBA Sparks, NHL Kings, and numerous concerts and shows, including the Grammy Awards, is changing its name.

Starting on Christmas Day, the arena will be called Crypto.com Arena. Reports indicate that Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange and platform headquartered in Singapore, is paying $ 700 million over 20 years. It is believed to be the richest naming rights deal in sports history. The 22-year-old arena has always been referred to as the Staples Center, named after the office supply company.

You might ask, what is a name? The answer is: a lot.

Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke tweeted, Losing Staples Center hurts. Losing the arena name that is synonymous with Kobe Bryant hurts. Losing the name of where I’ve seen some of LA’s greatest sporting moments in the past 20 years hurts.

He added that Staples was not a historical figure or a trailblazer, it’s just an office supply store, but it was a good, solid arena name and it stuck. It was Kobes Staples. It was Shaqs Staples. It was Lob City Staples. It was Candaces Staples. These were two Staples Stanley Cup trophies. Staples was Game 7, freezing overtime, the birth of the WNBA and the rise of Clipper Nation, as well as a numb memorial service where a grieving world witnessed a tearful Michael Jordan. The building is still there, I understand it, but its identity has disappeared, as well as the decorations of so many memories. There’s a reason Los Angeles is adopting the enduring names of Dodger Stadium, Rose Bowl, and Coliseum. They tell us who we are. They show us where we were. With the disappearance of Staples Center today, I feel a little lost and know that I am not alone.

Speaking of Kobe Bryant, Bryant’s widow Vanessa commented on the name change, writing on Instagram: Forever known as The House That Kobe Built.

Irene Noguchi joins The New York Times as an executive producer for its audio opinion team. Noguchi will lead programming which includes some of the most prominent journalism podcasts including Kara Swishers Sway, The Ezra Klein Show, The Argument and the upcoming podcast hosted by Lulu Garcia-Navarro, who joined the Times opinion section after a distinguished passage. at NPR.

Noguchi was Head of Audio at Politico, where she oversaw the company’s podcasts and speaker content. Before Politico, Noguchi was at Vox, and before that, worked at NPR stations in San Francisco, Seattle, and Las Vegas for a decade.

