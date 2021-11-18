Turkey considers Moldova a valuable friend and partner (Envoy)





Turkey regards Moldova as a “precious friend and partner” and attaches importance to its peace, stability and prosperity, Turkey’s ambassador to Moldova said on Thursday. “Moldova is a precious friend and partner; we see it as our neighbor even though we do not have a common border and attach importance to the peace, stability and prosperity of Moldova,” said Grol Skmenser at the Anadolu Agency (AA). Emphasizing their deeply rooted relationship, Skmenser said Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Moldova’s independence, declared on August 27, 1991. Ties intensified after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Eastern European country in October 2018, including in the Gagauzia (Gagauze-Yeri) region. “The announcement of a strategic partnership in 2018 during Erdogan’s visit was an important turning point in the relationship,” he said. He said Gagauzia is a “bridge of friendship” that enriches bilateral relations, but there are questions about the extent of the region’s autonomy, which could be eliminated by legislation. In December 1994, the Moldovan parliament offered some 160,000 Turkish Gagauz within its borders a significant degree of autonomy in order to create an environment conducive to the maintenance of a national identity and culture. The Autonomous Territory is home to a majority of the Gagauz population, an Orthodox and Turkish Christian community. Emphasizing the importance of preserving the Gagauz identity and the sense of belonging to Moldova, he said that they encourage people to keep their mother tongue Gagauz alive and to learn the state language, which is an element key to full integration. Referring to the official visit of Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu to the Moldovan capital Chisinau on Thursday, he said it was a sign of strong bilateral relations. As for improving bilateral economic and trade relations, he said the two countries have a trade volume target of $ 1 billion (TL 10.8 billion). The figure was $ 547 million from January to September of this year, he added. Recalling that a free trade agreement entered into force in 2016, he hopes to further increase trade. “The total Turkish investment in Moldova exceeds $ 300 million and employs over 6,000 people. We will continue to encourage our businessmen to invest in Moldova, ”he added.

