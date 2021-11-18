Prime Minister Imran Khan says voting rights will enrich importance of Pakistanis abroad





Prime Minister Imran Khan. – APP / File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis provided by Wednesday’s legislation would not only enhance their importance but also allow them to control the government using their voting power.

“Every government will be forced to value Pakistanis overseas because (now) they can vote. When they vote, they will elect a government that will make their lives easier, ”he said at the ceremony to launch a portal to help expats digitally verify their proxy.

In a democratic system, voters can control their government through their votes, the prime minister stressed.

He said that with around nine million Pakistanis abroad, governments would be obliged to properly assess them.

The prime minister said legislation on the use of EVMs in elections was made possible because the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) made it easier to secure elections using the latest technology.

He said the technology had completely changed the world, “not using it would be nothing but a dumb approach.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled that the Election Commission in 2008 and a Judicial Commission in 2015 also recommended the use of VPD to ensure transparent elections.

He said those who wish to take advantage of the old system “will never let change in.”

The Prime Minister also mentioned the resistance the government faces from utility stores and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) when it tried to automate its work to bring transparency.

He told those at the ceremony that the government would launch a tracking and tracing system by next week, which was made possible after huge efforts and would help determine actual production numbers. “Such a system would discourage tax evasion and properly control large companies like cement, sugar and cigarettes,” he said.

“EVMs are functional all over the world and could solve all the problems related to the elections in Pakistan,” he said.

The prime minister said around 1.5 million votes were rejected in the last election, which could have been saved through the use of EVMs. EVMs will also help eliminate the practice of false votes, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government of the day also called for an open ballot in the Senate elections because a secret ballot involved a large sum of money.

He said the PPP and PML-N opposed the move despite the PTI having no advantage in the open ballot.

Referring to opposition criticism of the legislation at a joint session of parliament, he said “yesterday’s drama” was aimed at preventing Pakistanis overseas from voting.

The Prime Minister said the PTI government had kept its promise to grant the right to vote to expatriates and reiterated his government’s determination to make their lives easier.

The Prime Minister recalled that the process of developing the digital proxy verification portal was initiated after an overseas Pakistani from Greece highlighted the problem.

He said earlier that around 75,000 expats had to travel to Pakistan for this purpose and go through a tedious process.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly praised Pakistanis overseas for their contribution to the national economy with $ 30 billion in remittances.

“Unfortunately, previous governments have not been able to harness the potential of overseas Pakistanis who appreciate their country more and have supported the country in times of distress,” he said.

The prime minister said the country would not have needed any facilities from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or loans if it had properly harnessed the potential of Pakistanis overseas.

He said that due to corrupt systems and practices, Pakistanis overseas were facing losses.

The prime minister said the foreign ministry has asked embassies, especially in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to help Pakistani workers who would also be able to directly highlight their issue on the ministry’s portal. Pakistan Foreign Office (FM Portal) recently launched.

