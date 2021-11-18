Politics
After meeting with Xi Jinping, Biden says “We are not promoting independence” from Taiwan
Even with someone seemingly as inept as President Joe Biden, sometimes you have to bewilderingly asked the question: What are you doing?
The communist-ruled country China has at times been slyly at times tempted to exert its authority over other countries in the region that clearly want and have at times achieved independence (i.e. Hong Kong and Taiwan ).
Tuesday, CNN reported that Biden made it clear that Taiwan stands alone when it comes to its independence from China.
I said they had to decide – Taiwan, not us. We are not promoting independence, Biden said, just a day after meeting Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictator Xi Jinping.
Biden cited the Taiwan Law of 1979, which he said states that Taiwan must make its own decisions about whether or not to be independent.
We made it clear that we support the Taiwan law, and that’s it, ”Biden said. His independence. He makes his own decisions.
According to Summary of the US Congress on the Taiwan Relations Act (HR2479):
Declares that peace and stability in the region are in the political, security and economic interest of the United States and are matters of international concern. Declares that the decision of the United States to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China rests on the hope that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means and that any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by means other than peaceful, including boycotts or embargoes, is considered a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific region and is of grave concern to the United States. declares that the United States will provide Taiwan with defensive weapons and maintain the ability of the United States to resist any use of force or other forms of coercion that would endanger the security or the social or economic system of the population of Taiwan.
Reaffirms as a commitment of the United States the preservation of the human rights of the Taiwanese people.
Declares that in accordance with the principle of the maintenance of peace and stability in the Western Pacific region, the United States will make available to Taiwan the defense articles and defense services in quantity necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain sufficient self-defense capability as determined by the President and Congress. Demands that such determination of the defense of Taiwan be considered by the military authorities of the United States as part of recommendations to the President and Congress.
Directs the President to promptly inform Congress of threats to the security or the social or economic system of the people of Taiwan, and of any danger to the interests of the United States resulting from such threats. Clarifies that the President and Congress will determine the appropriate action in response to such danger.
So, while Biden is correct in saying that the decision-making of Taiwan for its own independence is up to them, does anyone really think Taiwan would face a much superior military force, China, if China decided that? she would infiltrate and seize her country?
And while the Taiwan Relations Act says, as demonstrated above, that the United States will make available defense items and defense services to Taiwan in quantities necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain sufficient self-defense capability. as determined by the President and Congress, what about Biden not leaving Taiwan on his own if a military conflict begins?
Keep in mind that the Chinese wish to take over Taiwan completely in addition to their Hong Kong takeover is just a precursor to possible future hostile takeovers that far-left government entities are known to undertake in the past.
All that said is to say that a global conflict with China and their allies such as Iran and Russia could escalate with fewer controls in place.
