Next year Indonesia may be able to stop bauxite exports





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo answered a question on stopping nickel exports during the G20 meeting. This was done by Indonesia to increase investment and create employment opportunities in Indonesia. Downstream is one of the priorities of the current Jokowi administration. “If I open a nickel and send it raw material, we send raw material from Indonesia to Europe, to other countries, which open up their employment opportunities. There is nothing we can do, “Jokowi said at the Kompas 100 CEO Forum event at the State Palace on Thursday, 11/18/2021. Indonesia also offers investments in semi-finished products in Indonesia. So that Indonesia no longer exports raw materials in the future. To read also: Pursued by the European Union for nickel at the WTO, Jokowi: By Any Way We Fight! Not only nickel, Indonesia will also stop exporting other raw materials. Jokowi said exports of raw bauxite will be halted next year. “Next year we may be able to stop (export) bauxite. If our foundries are ready, stop bauxite. So we will open up job opportunities, downstream, industrialization in our country,” explained Jokowi. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail After bauxite, the government will also stop exporting copper raw materials. This was done after the Gresik foundry was ready for operation. Termination will increase added value in Indonesia. This includes increased investment and job creation. Read also: Faced with the EU’s nickel trial at the WTO, these are 3 arguments that the government can try Jokowi gave the example of nickel which obtains an added value 10 times higher when it becomes steel. This will increase the value of Indonesian exports. “Right now our export jump is actually high from here. By the end of the year, I estimate it could be up to US $ 20 billion,” Jokowi said. . After its application to other commodities, Jokowi is optimistic about increasing Indonesian exports. This will be Indonesia’s main strategy for the future. (Rapporteur: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Laoli Novis) Also read: Indonesia often imports syringes, Jokowi: Like it or not, you have to produce here This article appeared on Kontan.co.id by title: After nickel, Jokowi will also stop bauxite exports next year Get Updates choice news and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://money.kompas.com/read/2021/11/18/222214726/jokowi-tahun-depan-mungkin-indonesia-bisa-setop-ekspor-bauksit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos