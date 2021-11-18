Boris Johnson slammed after confirming HS2 will not be fully built





T The government on Thursday unveiled a $ 96 billion rail package for northern England, but the Prime Minister has come under fire for the watered-down plans. The eastern section to Leeds was removed from the integrated rail plan, released Thursday morning. Instead, a new study will be commissioned to determine the best way to eventually connect the city to the network and a shorter high-speed route will be created from Birmingham to East Midlands Parkway. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described the plan as an “ambitious and unprecedented program” to overhaul routes across the north and the Midlands. READ MORE He told the Commons: “This new plan offers three high speed lines. First, it’s Crewe in Manchester. Second, Birmingham to the East Midlands with HS2 trains continuing to the center of Nottingham and the center of Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield on an upgraded main line. And third, a brand new high-speed line from Warrington to Manchester and the West Yorkshire border, reducing journey times in the north. ” But he was greeted with laughter from the Labor benches when he referred to services at Yorkshire’s ‘western border’. Shadow Transportation Secretary Jim McMahon described the announcement of the integrated rail plan as a big train theft. The MP for Oldham West and Royton said the Prime Minister broke a promise on HS2 made 60 times. Boris Johnson was elected to level the playing field, to make things better for households across the country, he said. We were promised a Northern Powerhouse, we were promised a Midlands Engine, to upgrade. But what we were given today was a big train heist. Lord O’Neill, former Conservative cabinet minister and vice-chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said it was a “strange political and economic calculation” to upset voters for the red seats the party won in recent years. elections. “It would only save less than $ 4 billion,” he told Times Radio. “So 10% savings to disappoint millions of people in the north and, above all, people in red seats and their deputies. He added that the northernmost parts of the country were being left out and that “it doesn’t make much sense.” HS2 East connects central Nottingham to London in 57 minutes and London to Sheffield in 1 hour 27 minutes. HS2 West connects London to Manchester in one hour 11 minutes and Birmingham to Manchester in 41 to 51 minutes The Northern Powerhouse Rail, which will cut the Leeds to Manchester route from 50 to 33 minutes Mr Johnson said: My mission is to create more opportunities across our country, which is why we have made train travel faster and more reliable with the largest public investment ever in our rail network. Leveling up should be for everyone, not just the biggest cities. This is why we will transform the transport links between our biggest cities and our small towns, ensuring to improve local long-distance and vital services and allowing people to move more freely across the country, wherever they are. they find themselves.

