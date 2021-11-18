Two Iranians charged by federal government with election interference to help Trump





FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a press conference on a cyber ransomware attack at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on November 8, 2021.

Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

A federal grand jury in New York has indicted two Iranian nationals with charges relating to a computer disinformation effort aimed at intimidating and influencing American voters in order to benefit Donald Trump’s presidential re-election campaign last year.

“You will vote for Trump on election day or we will follow you,” said a threatening email sent to tens of thousands of Democratic voters, prosecutors said.

The emails were supposed to be sent by the Proud Boys, a far-right group in the United States that backed Trump during the election.

Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi, 24 and 27, Sajjad Kashian are charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States, computer fraud, voter intimidation and transmission of interstate threats.

The State Department’s Justice Awards program on Thursday offered a reward of up to $ 10 million for information about the men, who are not in custody.

The two “veteran Iran-based hackers” worked for a cybersecurity company now known as Emennet Pasargad, which provided services to the Iranian government, the justice ministry said.

The Treasury Department’s Foreign Assets Control Office has imposed sanctions on this company, both the defendants and four other Iranian nationals who make up the management of the company.

The pair are accused of obtaining confidential voter information from at least one state election website, obtaining data on more than 100,000 voters. The condition has not been identified.

They are also accused of sending intimidating emails to voters and of disseminating a video containing disinformation about alleged vulnerabilities in the electoral infrastructure, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors said the duo also obtained unauthorized access to the computer network of a U.S. media company as part of their efforts. This company is not identified.

“Other than successful efforts by the FBI and corporate victims to mitigate [that intrusion, it] allegedly provided the conspirators with another vehicle to disseminate false allegations after the elections, ”the justice ministry said.

Then the indictment says conspiracy members in October 2020 sent “Facebook messages and emails …, falsely claiming that the Democratic Party planned to exploit” serious security holes “in the websites. state voter registration to “edit mail-in ballots or even register non-existent voters.”

“In the bogus election messages, the members of the conspiracy claimed to be a” group of Proud Boys volunteers, “the indictment reads.

The indictment appears to thwart claims by top intelligence officials in the Trump administration, who said in 2020 that Iran was opposed to Trump’s re-election.

The indictment, filed in Manhattan Federal District Court, “details how two Iranian-based actors waged a targeted and coordinated campaign to erode confidence in the integrity of the US electoral system and sow discord among Americans, ”Matthew Olsen, assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, said in the press release.

According to prosecutors, the men told voters by email: “We have all of your information (email, address, phone … everything).”

“You are currently registered as a Democrat and we know that because we had access to the entire voting infrastructure. You will vote for Trump on election day or we will follow you.”

“Change your Republican Party affiliation to let us know you have received our message and will comply,” the email continued. “We will know which candidate you voted for. I would take this seriously if I were you.”

Just weeks before the 2020 election, John Ratcliffe, Trump’s last national intelligence director, scheduled a press conference with little warning to declare that Iran was sending “fraudulent emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and harm ”Trump.

Shortly before this press conference was held, the Washington Post reported that U.S. officials warned authorities against Iranian efforts to send threatening emails to Democratic voters while posing as members of the group. far-right Proud Boys.

Ratcliffe did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the indictment.

