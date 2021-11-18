President Joko Widodo inaugurates BNPB director





JAKARTA, BARANEWS | President Joko Widodo inaugurated Suharyanto as head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) at the State Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The inauguration took place after the inauguration of the Commander of TNI and Army Chief of Staff (KSAD). The investiture of the head of BNPB took place on the basis of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia No. 140 / P of 2021 regarding the dismissal and appointment of the head of the National Disaster Management Agency. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo took the oath to the President of the BNPB who took the oath today. I swear that I will be true to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and apply all laws and regulations in a direct manner for the sake of my dedication to the nation and country. That in the performance of my duties, I will respect the ethics of the office, will work to the best of my ability, with a full sense of responsibility, which is why the President has dictated his oath of office. In addition, Suharyanto will perform his duties as Director of BNPB replacing Ganip Warsito who will enter his retirement period. Of note, Suharyanto is a high ranking army officer who graduated from the Military Academy (Akmil) in 1989. Before being appointed head of the BNPB, he was commander of the regional military command (Kodam) V / Brawijaya . Suharyanto, who was born in Cimahi on September 8, 1967, was also reportedly military secretary to the president of the ministry’s State Secretariat in 2019-2020. In his statement after the inauguration, Suharyanto said he would continue the work program that had been carried out by the former head of BNPB. In the future, the work program that will be put forward is the presence of BNPB in the community during the disaster management phase. Starting with awareness, education, mitigation, then the need to be present at the time of a disaster, emergency response so that those affected by this disaster certainly cannot bear the impact too much. disaster, he said. First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and Vice Presidents Maruf Amin and Wury Maruf Amin also accompanied the President during the inauguration. In addition, the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri, Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md., Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Commander General of TNI Andika Perkasa, Chief of National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Head of State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Budi Gunawan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar, Chief of Staff of the Army (KSAD) General TNI Dudung Abdurachman, Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU) Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, Chief of State -Major of the Navy (KSAL) Admiral Yudo Margono, former TNI commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and former BNPB chief Ganip Warsito. (RED)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baranewsaceh.co/presiden-joko-widodo-lantik-kepala-bnpb/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos