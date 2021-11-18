Why can’t Donald Trump be happy for Republicans?





Earlier this month, they swept state offices in Virginia and nearly upset the Democratic governor of New Jersey. The approval rating of President Joe Biden remains mired in the low 40s. The generic vote of Congress is in the direction of the Republicans. Inflation – and the role of the Biden administration in it – dominates the news.

Virtually every political expert who examines the national political environment predicts that Republicans are the favorites to regain control of the House and are also a decent bet to tip the Senate. “Democrats shouldn’t panic. They should go into shock,” New York Times columnist Tom Edsall wrote on Wednesday in an article detailing how dire things look for Democrats.

Then there is Donald Trump.

To hear the former president say it, things are bad in the Republican Party – and it’s all because of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Criticizing the passage of a $ 1,000 billion infrastructure package, which 19 Republican senators – including McConnell – voted for, and the possibility of a $ 1.75 trillion social safety net bill, Trump said this:

“This was all made possible by the incompetence of Mitch McConnell and now I understand that a few Republican senators can get on board so that they can have another and even greater victory, for the Democrats, while at the same time securing a massive inflation and destruction of our country as we know it. “

Trump added, “Now the Democrats have a big win and the wind in their backs.”

Which one, well, not that much? We can absolutely debate whether the passage of the infrastructure bill and the social safety net legislation could, at some point in the future, work in Biden’s political favor. But, for now – and despite the fact that many elements of both bills are popular – they have done very little to shake things up for Biden.

Why then is Trump upset? Why can’t he be happy for his party, which is arguably in the best political position it has had in years?

The answer is simple: Trump doesn’t really care about the fate of the Republican Party at large. He cares about Trump – first, last, and always.

McConnell isn’t doing exactly what Trump thinks he should be. Therefore, McConnell, who not for nothing has a history of political success much longer than Trump, blows everything up and fucks Republicans.

But – and stop me if you’ve heard this before – there is simply no evidence to support the grim political outlook Trump seems to think is building for Republicans.

Trump cannot be happy with his party’s current position because he does not have all the credit for it and it is not being done the way he wants it to. It is that simple.

He is not now – and never has been – a team player. His association with the Republican Party – judging by his various party changes before running for president in 2016 – was about convenience, not conviction.

And now, when absolutely everyone predicts a big year for the GOP in 2022, they can’t even feign happiness about it.

