Xi falsely claims China never started a war or took “an inch of land”

On November 15, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a virtual one-on-one summit, their first such meeting since Biden took office in January.

Several potential bilateral cooperation issues were on the agenda, including climate change, arms control and human rights.

An urgent point was the status of Taiwan.

Biden, who previously had told reporters that Taiwan was independent, said the United States continued to support the one-China policy, which recognizes the Chinese Communist Party as the Chinese government.

However, the United States does not subscribe to the one-China principle, which regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of China.

Xi, for his part, said Taiwan’s attempts to gain US support for independence are play with fire.

In October, China sent a record number of planes to the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, prompting Taiwan’s foreign minister to declare his country ready. at war.

Yet, according to China Global Television Network (CGTN), Xi touted China’s peaceful intentions while speaking with Biden.

Xi said the Chinese people have always loved and appreciated peace, adding that aggression or hegemony is not in the blood of the Chinese nation, CGTN reported.

Since the founding of the People’s Republic, China has never started a single war or conflict and has never taken an inch of land from other countries, CGTN said citing Xi. The country does not intend to sell its own development path to the world.

It is wrong to claim that China has never started a war or taken an inch of land from other countries.

As Polygraph.info previously reported, the People’s Republic of China has invaded Vietnam and India. Tens of thousands of people were killed during its invasion of Vietnam in 1979.

Intermittent fighting continued until 1991, with China occupying Vietnamese territory.

In 1974, China captured the Vietnamese-controlled part of the Paracel Island chain, and captured six Spratly Island Vietnam reefs in 1988. Both island chains lie in the South China Sea.





Evidence has surfaced, raising doubts about Beijing’s claims that it has maintained some form of dominance over Paracel and Spratly Islands since ancient times.

In 1962, three years after China’s invasion of Tibet, China also started a war with India along their disputed Himalayan border.

During this conflict, China consolidated its control over Aksai Chin, the eastern part of the Kashmir region, which India continues to claim.

Beijing started another Himalayan border war with India in 1967, with hostilities resuming last year after decades of relative calm.

China has built settlements in the territory claimed by India, an initiative that some analysts say is changing the status quo along the real line of control separating Chinese territory from Indian territory.

As Polygraph.info previously noted, Tibet’s independence era from 1911 to 1951 ended after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army invaded Tibet in October 1950.

More recently, China has claimed vast territorial claims in the South China Sea.

In 2009, China asserted it had undisputed sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and adjacent waters, as well as sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the waters concerned as well as the seabed and its subsoil.

In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague partially reprimanded these allegations. However, Beijing ignored this decision.

China not only seized islands and reefs from Vietnam, but also captured the Scarborough Shoal, some 137 miles east of the Philippine island of Luzon.

In 1994, China captured Mischief Reef, an atoll located 250 kilometers west of Palwan Island in the Philippines. China also maintains an illegal blockade of the Second Thomas Shoal, near Mischief Reef.

November 16, Chinese coastguard stranded a resupply mission from a small Philippine military outpost on Second Thomas Shoal, which falls under the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEC).

In 2016, the court in The Hague ruled that Mischief Reef and Second Thomas Shoal are in fact part the Philippine Continental Shelf.

Yet Beijing militarized Mischief Reef and built an artificial island on it.





China has also had dozens of Maritime Militia ships moored, anchored and stationary at Julian Felipe Reef in the Spratly Islands, which is also part of the Philippine EEZ, Radio Free Asia reported in March. (Radio Free Asia is a sister news organization of Voice of America.)

This is part of China’s broader efforts to maintain its dominance in the South China Sea by building military outposts on Paracel and Spratly Islands and deploying anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles to Long range.

Japan has accused China of stepping up efforts to assert dominance in the East China Sea, particularly around the disputed Senkaku / Diaoyu islands.

On November 13, Japan’s new Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured him that the US commitment to defend Japan, including the Senkaku Islands, was ” unwavering, Reuters reported.