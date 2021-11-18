Need for global cooperation for a secure cryptocurrency ecosystem: Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for global cooperation to ensure cryptocurrencies don’t end up in the wrong hands and spoil the youth. Addressing the Sydney Dialogue on Thursday, Modi also highlighted India’s five digital transitions underway in public information infrastructure, digital identity, broadband connections, clean energy and telecommunications technologies. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this topic (cryptocurrencies, including bitcoins) and make sure this does not fall into the wrong hands which can spoil our youth, Modi said. In India, we have created a strong framework for data protection, privacy and security, he added. Currently, cryptocurrencies are not banned in India, but there is growing discussion about the need to regulate them. At a parliamentary meeting on cryptofinance-related issues earlier this week, many experts and lawmakers spoke out against the cryptocurrency ban, but said it was important to put regulations in place. to help protect investors. The PM’s call for cooperation to protect young people was made following reports from the industry suggesting that many young people, including teenagers, are investing in cryptocurrencies. Global digital economy Many of them may not be aware of the risks associated with such an investment. China banned all cryptocurrency transactions in September of this year. India’s IT talent has helped create the global digital economy, tackle the year 2000 problem, and have contributed to the evolution of the technologies and services we use in our daily lives, said the Prime Minister. Describing India’s digital capabilities, Modi pointed out that there are five important transitions underway in India. First, we are building the world’s most extensive public information infrastructure. Over 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity. We are about to connect six hundred thousand villages to broadband, the prime minister said. India’s industrial and service sectors, and even agriculture, are undergoing massive digital transformation. We are also using digital technology for the clean energy transition, the conservation of resources and the protection of biodiversity, he stressed. Indigenous capacities The country is also investing in building local capacity in telecommunications technologies such as 5G and 6G, Modi said. The Sydney Dialogue is an annual cyber and critical technologies summit, initiated by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, to discuss the impact of digital technologies on the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/ensure-cryptocurrency-does-not-end-in-wrong-hands-pm-to-democratic-nations/article37554249.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos