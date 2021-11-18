Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured at York station





PREMIER Boris Johnson was caught on camera looking for a bite to eat when his train pulled up at York Station.

The Prime Minister was photographed by a news reader glancing at baked goods as he made his way to the Network Rail hub in Gascoigne Wood, near Selby.

His visit comes as measures to suppress the eastern part of HS2 have been called “betrayal for the north”. Mr Johnson insisted the government would look into ways to expand HS2 in Leeds amid anger over curtailed rail plans for the North. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has now confirmed that the eastern part of HS2 will be removed between the East Midlands and Leeds, saving tens of billions of pounds. The eastern branch would have seen Birmingham connected to Leeds and York via Sheffield, improving the reliability and speed of services to and from York station and across the north. The announcement sparked a strong reaction in York and the region. Kevin Hollinrake, Tory MP for Thirsk and Malton, told the House of Commons that there would be “an economic price paid for generations” following today’s announcement.

York City Council Chief Cllr Keith Aspden accused the government of reneging on its promise to “level” the North. The new proposals also weaken the promise to fund the Northern Powerhouse Rail, a new high-speed rail link in the north of England, focusing instead on modernizing existing lines.

