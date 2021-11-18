Don Trump Jr. found new meaning for “LGBTQ” / Queerty





Donald Trump Jr. (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0)

Not content with trying to make money with all the malarkey Lets Go Brandon, Donald Trump Jr. is offering up more of his merchandise as a potential Thanksgiving gift.

He took to Twitter last night to showcase some of the latest additions to his clothing line. This includes hoodies and t-shirts featuring LGBTQ in rainbow letters. The initials spell the phrase: Lets Get Biden To Quit.

Jr. clearly thinks the joke is hilarious and posted a caption saying they would make the perfect gift: Want a perfect surprise for your favorite relative for Thanksgiving? Check them out. Make a statement without saying a word.

Want a perfect surprise for your favorite Lib parent on Thanksgiving? Check them out. Make a statement without saying a word. https://t.co/BFLs6boLop pic.twitter.com/VD7kRdjQRI

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 18, 2021

Jr. has posted more and more links to his merchandise store in recent weeks, but then again, Trump’s fortunes have declined since Dad left the White House last January.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the besieged Trump Hotel in Washington DC was set to be sold and relaunched as the Waldorf Astoria, after hemorrhaging more than $ 70 million over a three-year period. .

Related: Sure Eric Trump Is A Total Whineer About His Dads Sell To The DC Hotel Fail

On Tuesday, it was revealed that a big event Don Jr. was scheduled to appear at in Missouri had been canceled. The December 3 event was hosted by the conservative Defense of Freedom political action committee.

However, payment processor WePay (owned by JPMorgan) said it was severing ties with the event, claiming the organization had violated its terms. Specifically, a T&C that made it untreatable for hate, violence, racial intolerance, terrorism, financial exploitation of a crime, or items or activities that encourage, promote, facilitate, or educate others about it.

WePay says it has already reimbursed $ 30,000 in ticket sales. The event was expected to attract around 3,000 people, and beyond the standard ticket price, attendees could pay $ 500 for a special meeting with Don Jr.

Related: Don Trump Jr. Rushes To Enjoy Alec Baldwins Filming Tragedy

After WePay said it refunded everyone’s money, the event was canceled, organizers angry. Defense of Liberty founder Paul Curtman told the Missouri Independent, I can’t think of a single case where anything we did at one of these events violated any of their terms of service, a he added. They are trying to shut us down because they don’t like our politics.

Maybe selling a few more T-shirts will help Don Jr. recoup some of those lost potential earnings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.queerty.com/don-trump-jr-come-new-meaning-lgbtq-20211118 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos