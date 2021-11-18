Farm laws: farmers threaten Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath





Tikait took a holy dip in the Ganges and called on peasants to pledge to dislodge the BJP in assembly elections next year



|



Lucknow

|

Posted on 11.19.21, 01:25 AM Farm chief Rakesh Tikait warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath that peasants would prevent their planes from landing in the state if the government tried to stop the farmers’ rally in Lucknow November 22. Our mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22 will be peaceful. But farmers won’t let the Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s planes land anywhere in the state if they try to put obstacles in the way of the mahapanchayat summoned by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Tikait, the carrier. Word of Union Bharatiya Kisan (Tikait), said Thursday at a meeting of farmers in Garhmukteshwar, Hapur district. He also coined a slogan against the BJP, referring to the party’s ballot symbol: Kamal ka phool ek bhool tha (It was a mistake to vote for the lotus). We will correct the error in the 2022 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tikait said.



Tikait took a holy dip in the Ganges and called on farmers to pledge to dislodge the BJP in assembly elections next year. Farmers have been protesting for over a year against three new agricultural laws from the Modi government. Tikait is leading the protest at the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad district. Farmers are planning to step up the movement, angry at the BJP government’s refusal to withdraw farm laws. “I want to tell Yogi Adityanath to prepare as we arrive in Lucknow on November 22 to hold the mahapanchayat at Eco Garden,” Tikait said. “We are not going to Lucknow to wage a war against anyone but we have to tell Yogi Adityanath that we are coming.” A police officer told the newspaper on condition of anonymity: “We have mapped out a route for the farmers from Lucknow Junction station to Eco Garden. There is no problem with their rally unless we receive an unfavorable public order report. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/farm-laws-farmers-threat-to-narendra-modi-and-yogi-adityanath/cid/1839600 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos