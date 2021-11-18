Warren asks SEC to investigate DWAC for securities violation





Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Holds a press conference on Capitol Hill, March 1, 2021.

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate possible securities violations under a PSPC deal involving former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform.

Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, in a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler noted recent information that Digital World Acquisition Corp., which last month announced plans to merge with Trump’s company, ” may have committed securities violations while holding private and undisclosed merger discussions as early as May 2021, omitting this information [SEC) filing and other public statements.”

Warren also wrote, “The reports about DWAC and Trump Media and Technology Group appear to be a textbook example of a SPAC misleading shareholders and the public about materially important information.”

She said that the omission resulted in “enriching big investors” in DWAC,” including a number of hedge funds, whose shares exploded in value after the merger was announced, “while trapping retail investors in a stock bubble.” At least four hedge funds D.E. Shaw, Lighthouse Investment Partners, ATW Spac Management, and Saba Capital, sold their unrestricted shares after the deal was announced.

Warren noted in the first week of trading following the merger news, DWAC’s shares rose by as much as 1,657%, but eventually fell back from $175 per share to $56.50 per share.

And as of Tuesday, she wrote, the share price was just under $60 “leaving the transaction looking suspiciously like a scheme in which ‘the salesmen behind all of this should be fine, even if those who fall for their sales pitch get screwed,’ ” Warren wrote, quoting a line from a Forbes article entitled, “Trump’s SPAC Is Screwing His Own Supporters While Enriching Wall Street Elites.”

A spokesperson for the SEC said, “We don’t comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.”

So-called special purpose acquisition companies such as DWAC are created to raise capital in public equity markets with the goal of purchasing or merging with private firms.

Trump Media & Technology Group last month said it had entered into a merger agreement with DWAC that would end with Trump’s company becoming a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval.”

Warren’s letter to the SEC cited an Oct. 29 article in The New York Times, which carried the headline, “Trumps $300 Million SPAC Deal May Have Skirted Securities Laws.”

That article, citing sources, reported that DWAC’s chief Patrick Orlando “had been discussing a deal with Mr. Trump since at least March,” months before shares in that began trading on the Nasdaq in September.

The Times noted that SPACs are not supposed to have mergers planned when at the time of their initial public offerings.

Warren’s letter referred to the Securities Act of 1933, which bars false statements or failing to state a material fact in the sale of a security.

She said that under that law, “SPACs are required to disclose any direct or indirect conversations with potential target companies, protecting both the early investors and retail investors joining at the initial public offering.”

“But DWAC and Trump Media and Technology Group appear to have brazenly flouted these rules,” Warren wrote.

“DWAC indicated in numerous SEC filings between May 25, 2021 and September 8, 2021 that the organization stated, ‘[w]We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, or anyone on our behalf, entered into substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with a business combination target. ‘ “

Trump, even as the merger was announced, said he would deploy a platform called “TRUTH Social”, which he said “will stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

The former Republican president was banned by social media giants Twitter and Facebook earlier this year after accusations of inciting the Jan.6 Capitol riot by his supporters.

– Additional reporting by Thomas Franck of CNBC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/18/sen-elizabeth-warren-calls-on-sec-to-investigate-trump-spac-deal.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos