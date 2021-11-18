If Donald Trump doesn’t show up in 2024, Arizona Republicans want Ron DeSantis





Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to shine in polls of potential 2024 presidential candidates, with a poll in Arizona showing him as the front-runner if Donald Trump does not stand for re-election.

An online poll of 252 likely Republican voters conducted Nov. 18 by OH Predictive Insights showed DeSantis has more traction than any other potential candidate with Trump on the court, but is far better off without him.

Six in ten Republicans polled want Trump to run again, and that desire translates into support. Against a field crowded with hopes, Trump is the choice of 48%, with DeSantis at 16%.

The governor is the only double-digit candidate. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, American Senses Ted Cruz, Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio, United States Representative Liz Cheney and Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were all far behind. .

Pence and Haley, at 9% and 6%, were third and fourth; Rubio was an afterthought, with 2% support.

Could support the merger around DeSantis?

“In a fractured primary field, it’s easy to see how Donald Trump could walk away with the nomination in 2024,” said data analyst Jacob Joss. Yet while Trump gets 48% of Republican support, what pro-Trump Republicans should worry about most and anti-Trump Republicans should hope for the most, it is the remaining 52% of GOP voters gathered around. ‘a non-Trump candidate.

Without Trump, DeSantis is the top pick among Arizona Republicans, with only Pence even close. DeSantis has 29% support, eight points ahead of Pence and 19 of Cruz. Some polls show Pence ahead of DeSantis, but this Arizona poll follows the majority of polls in favor of the Florida governor.

Rubio is still 2% without Trump in the Arizona poll, further underscoring the apparent reality that there is a ticket to the Republican primary for outgoing Florida politicians, and that ticket likely belongs to DeSantis.

DeSantis continues to say he has no interest in running for president, although he has campaigned otherwise.

