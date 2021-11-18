Xi Jinping thinks America is on the rocks. Is he right ?

When President Biden Zoom with Chinese leader Xi Jinping On Monday, the rooms they were talking about were more than backdrops.

Xi spoke from a large, pink-carpeted room in the Great Hall of the People, apparently the same room he then met Veep Biden in 2013. Biden zoomed in from the modest Roosevelt Room in the White House. Politicos Phelim Kine has dubbed it the Summit Zoom Room Size Contest.

Of course, everything in China is big (including the reception halls for high profile foreign dignitaries). Yet the size symbolizes the growing power of China and the Xis. Even an ironic focus on Zoom rooms reflects Americans’ growing unease over how Xi intends to use that power.

Just hours after the two leaders’ appeal, the Chinese Communist Party anointed Xi as one of China’s most revered rulers, along with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, and maybe even more. As a central leader, Xis’ ideas now become unassailable party doctrine. He will soon break the precedent of two post-Deng terms, having maneuvered to secure at least a third term. His word is the future of China.

Xis’ psyche and goals will therefore be key drivers of global politics over the next decade. He precised he wants China to surpass the United States in all major spheres by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. But will his oversized ego produce a military conflict that neither side wants?

Part of the answer is visually apparent at the National Museum of China in Tiananmen Square, which I visited in 2019 right after a complete renovation of the Xis watch. Mainly focused on the ancient history of China, it features a new floor with a permanent exhibition titled The Road to Rejuvenation which traces the rise of China from the partial occupation of the mid-1800s to its stunning contemporary ascent. The exhibits expose China’s continued bitterness towards US and European imperialism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and pay a moving tribute to the re-emergence of Chinese greatness.

One Wing traces the history of China from the Opium Wars to Xis’ predecessor, Hu Jintao.

The second wing is entirely devoted to Xi Jinping’s great achievements.

The cult devotion to Xi is mind-boggling. Videos of his speeches, endless portraits of foreign rulers, and cases of Xis books vie for the place of honor with displays of scientific achievements in space and industry, and models of high-speed trains. A huge hall is filled with a mock-up of a massive military parade with rows upon rows of model tanks and missile carriers, next to a ditch filled with miniature submarines.

The pride in China’s astonishing recent growth is well justified, but the cult of personality is baffling. Xis’ ode to greatness rejects the brilliant ideas of Deng, who wanted to prevent the emergence of another divine figure of Mao. And the exhibit makes almost no mention of Maos’ mistakes, which killed millions of Chinese.

Meanwhile, the tourist shops around Tiananmen Square, where Maos’ mausoleum is located, also all feature medallions depicting Xi on one side and Mao on the other.

How then is the museum’s exhibition linked to the Biden-Xi Zoom?

In their virtual meeting, Biden urged Xi not to let the competition escalate. And Biden has pushed for at least low-level talks to reduce strategic risk, given that China is planning a massive expansion of nuclear warheads. These talks could take place even if China pushes back substantial arms control negotiations.

In other words, Biden is pushing for some sort of guardrail to keep the U.S.-China competition from spiraling out of control.

Yet Xi’s conviction of Chinese superiority, his determination to avenge the affronts of the past and make China the greatest power in the world are as palpable in his speeches and national actions as at the National Museum. So is his belief that a weakened West is incapable of stopping China’s expansion (including the subjugation of Taiwan).

Xi does not start a cold war that resembles the US-Soviet conflict. This confrontation was much simpler. An American economic giant confronted a Soviet dwarf with nuclear weapons, and both sides imposed safeguards for arms control. The nuclear standoff prevented any Soviet ground invasion of Germany through the Fulda Gap.

Xi’s goal is not a ground invasion (except perhaps for Taiwan) or nuclear war. Rather, it is economic and technological domination that forces the rest of the world to accept China’s preeminence and emulate its political system. His ego convinced him that the West cannot compete.

The United States must prove him wrong. Biden wisely urged his European and Asian allies to present a more united front against economic and military pressures from China.

Yet to counter Xis’ vision, America needs to dramatically improve its internal game, especially in technological competition. A good start would be the passage of the US Innovation and Competition Act, which passed in the Senate with a bipartisan majority in June, but is stuck in the House.

The continued war between parties in Congress and within the country, fueled mainly by the GOP, will only convince Xi that his belief in the decline of the United States is based on money. In this case, the problem will not be Xis’ ego. We will have conquered each other.