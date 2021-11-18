Trump ally Leonard Leo’s 85 fund received $ 20 million in 2020, funneled in cash





Leonard Leo speaks at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington on April 23, 2019.

Michael Robinson Chavez | The Washington Post | Getty Images

A black money group that was founded by one of former President Donald Trump’s main allies raised over $ 20 million in 2020 and used the money to help fund various conservative groups.

Leonard Leo Fund 85 received the money through the Donors Trust, a donor-advised nonprofit that funnels money from often wealthy conservative financiers to other organizations, according to a Donors tax file. Trust 990 first seen by CNBC.

The 85 Fund is part of Leo’s vast network of organizations seeking to influence politics, the president’s choices for the judiciary, and the conservative movement at large. Leo, who is the co-chair of the Federalist Society, was a key outside adviser to Trump when the then president selected Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court positions.

Donations to Fund 85 included a contribution of over $ 19 million and several other smaller contributions. Due to donations, the 85 Fund, which applied to change its name from Judicial Education Project to The 85 Fund in 2019, had its most successful fundraising year yet.

It’s unclear how much additional money, if any, the group has raised beyond the $ 20 million plus donation to the Donors Trust. Representatives of The 85 Fund, which is registered as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, did not provide further details on how much extra it raised and who else. saw their money before posting.

The Donors Trust is a 501 (c) (3) organization that is regularly used by Conservative megadoners to fund their target groups, who often lean to the right of the political spectrum. The Mercer family, led by longtime Trump allies Robert and Rebekah Mercer, invested nearly $ 20 million through its foundation in the Donors Trust last year.

Donors Trust contributors remain anonymous as these types of organizations are not required to publicly disclose their donors. Donors Trust raised over $ 350 million last year and distributed over $ 180 million in grants.

Leonard Leo and the 85 fund

Leo said he started The 85 Fund to counterbalance similar efforts by the progressive side of the Democratic Party, such as the left-wing group called the Sixteen Thirty Fund which invested more than $ 400 million in 2020, according to Politico. . . The Sixteen Thirty Fund is a 501 (c) (4) non-profit group.

Leo previously told Axios that one of his initial projects for this new effort, including The 85 Fund, will be a “minimum $ 10 million advocacy campaign focused on judges in the 2020 cycle.” He did not respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

The Donors Trust 990 gives a first look at the amount raised by the Fund 85 and the right-wing groups with the same nonprofit status that have received money from the fund. One such group, Turning Point USA, was founded by another Trump ally, Charlie Kirk, to amplify conservative voices on high school and college campuses.

Fund 85 itself is managed by allies of Leo, according to a 2020 annual report filed with the state of Virginia. Leo himself is not listed on the document as one of the leaders of the group. Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, an outside group that defends conservative-leaning judges, including all of Trump’s Supreme Court choices, is listed as the organization’s secretary.

A spokeswoman for Severino declined to comment on the groups supported by the Fund 85.

Gary Marx, who is listed as president and treasurer of the 85 Fund in the annual report, is a senior advisor to the Judicial Crisis Network, according to his company’s website. Marx is president and co-founder of Madison Strategies, a political consulting and public relations firm. His company’s website lists customers past and present, including the Judicial Crisis Network, Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, campaign for president and retail giant Walmart.

Marx did not respond to a call asking for comment.

Groups that have received donations

Turning Point USA received $ 200,000 for a “TP Campus Project” from The 85 Fund, according to Donors Trust File 990. A spokesperson for Turning Point USA confirmed that the contribution was intended for their organization.

An additional $ 750,000 was sent to Fund 85 for what is described as a “project with the Mercatus Center”. The Mercatus Center is a George Mason University think tank that has been funded for years in part by nonprofits linked to billionaire Charles Koch and other outside groups funded by business leaders. preservatives.

Mercatus conducts research on a multitude of topics that lean more to the right of the political spectrum, which the group calls “market-driven ideas”. The group’s website says it advocates cutting regulations, pushing back government bailouts and subsidies, and tackling corporate tax hikes, such as the 15% global minimum corporate tax. proposed by President Joe Biden.

A spokeswoman for the Mercatus Center did not deny that their group had received funding from the 85 Fund.

“Mercatus maintains a firewall between our funding and research teams to avoid any potential conflict of interest. All Mercatus fellows select their own research projects and all work products must be able to withstand rigorous scrutiny by peers for their quality and reliability, ”Kate De Lanoy, a spokesperson for the organization, told CNBC in a statement Thursday. “Mercatus financial backers have absolutely no influence or control over the research design, methodology, analysis or results of Mercatus research projects, and they have no influence or control over the content of the programs. educational. Offers of financial support based on such expectations will not be accepted. “

The Honest Elections Project received $ 70,000 from the 85 Fund. As the Center for Responsive Politics originally reported, the Honest Elections Project is an alias of the 85 Fund, which is backed by a business case in Virginia from early last year.

While the Honest Elections Project claims to be non-partisan, some evidence seems to reflect the often critical and false claims made by Trump and other Republican leaders about the state of the US electoral system. Criticism from Republicans came after Trump lost the election to Biden last year. The Honest Elections Project previously told CNBC that it concluded after the 2020 election that there had been no widespread voter fraud.

In a report posted on the Honest Elections website, the group is attacking the For the People Act, also known as HR 1, which was introduced by Democrats and passed in the House. Democrats say the legislation would help people have better access to the ballot box. It has not yet been passed in the Senate.

“The 2020 election was marred by confusion, random voting changes and undemocratic efforts to use the courts to weaken voting guarantees and skew the rules for partisan advantage,” the Fair Elections report says. “The legislation is an unprecedented attempt by the federal government to rewrite electoral laws in all 50 states. The policies contained in its 800 pages would violate the principles of federalism, weaken electoral security laws, force states to make sweeping changes to elections, and expose the voting process to unnecessary risk of fraud, chaos and litigation. “

During the election, the group released a video that shines a light on Democratic leaders, while the voiceover says “Politicians want to win the election at all costs. Even if they break or break a few rules. Lawsuits, amendment electoral rules, exploitation of a crisis. Everything to push for a postal election that invites chaos and fraud. This is false. “The announcement then continues to present the idea of ​​new electoral laws.

Fund 85 also donated $ 1 million to what is described on Form 990 as “the Responsibility and Good Citizenship Project”. The Foundation for the Accountability and Civics Trust was once headed by former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who served under Trump.

The group lists on its website a complaint filed with the Office of Special Counsel to investigate Jennifer Granholm, Biden’s Energy Secretary. A representative of the group did not return a request for comment on whether he had received any money from the 85 Fund.

Another $ 2 million has been distributed to what is described in Donors Trust 990 as the ‘Government Accountability Project’ of Fund 85. While it is not clear which group benefited from this funding, the money could well have gone to the Government Accountability Institute, which was founded by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and investigator Peter Schweizer. The group is also supported by Rebekah Mercer, who is listed on their website as chair of the board.

The longtime investigator wrote a book called Clinton Cash, which was a New York Times bestseller and was intended to highlight the Clintons’ long-standing business ties. Biden, the son of President Hunter Biden, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and Chinese President Xi-Jinping are among the latest topics listed on the site that the group is currently focusing on.

A spokeswoman for the Government Accountability Institute did not return a request for comment. Meanwhile, a representative from the completely separate Government Accountability Project denied that the group was the one that received money from the 85 Fund. The Government Accountability Project is a nonprofit organization that protects whistleblowers.

“We have not received any funding from Fund 85. The rating in the 2020 990 of Donors ‘Trust Inc. is incorrect. We ask Donors’ Trust Inc. to correct or clarify its IRS record to reflect that we did not. not received such a grant, “Louis Clark, executive director and CEO of the Government Accountability Project, told CNBC on Wednesday.

