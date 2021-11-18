PM launches portal for overseas Pakistanis to obtain power of attorney





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched an initiative to automate proxies for Pakistanis abroad, saying it would help the diaspora acquire legal documents.

Addressing the portal launching ceremony, the prime minister said it was a great pleasure yesterday after Pakistanis overseas were granted the right to vote.

He said the Pakistanis overseas are our greatest asset, but unfortunately their problems have not been resolved in the past.

Imran Khan said that overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote under Wednesday’s legislation would not only enrich their importance, but also allow them to control governments using their voting power.

“Every government will be forced to value Pakistanis overseas because (now) they can vote. When they vote, they will elect a government that will make their lives easier, ”added the Prime Minister.

He said legislation on the use of VPD in elections was also made possible because NADRA made it easier to secure elections using the latest technology.

He recalled that the Electoral Commission in 2008 and a judicial commission in 2015 had also recommended the use of the VPD to ensure the holding of transparent elections.

He felt that, in fact, those who wanted to take advantage of the old system would never let the change take place. He also mentioned the resistance the government faced within utility stores and FBR when it tried to automate their work to bring transparency. .

He told the audience that EVMs are functional all over the world and they could also solve all the problems related to the elections in Pakistan.

The prime minister said around 1.5 million votes were rejected in the last election, which could have been saved in the case of EVMs. EVMs will also help eliminate false voting practices, he added.

The prime minister said the government of the day also called for an open ballot in the senatorial elections, as a secret ballot involved considerable sums of money to buy access to the Senate.

The Prime Minister recalled that the process of developing the digital proxy verification portal was initiated after an overseas Pakistani from Greece highlighted the problem. He said earlier that around 75,000 expats had to travel to Pakistan for this purpose and go through a tedious process.

