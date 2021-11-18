House Covid panel subpoena former Trump adviser Navarro





In a statement to POLITICO, Navarro called the Congressional investigation and subpoena a “witch hunt.” “I’m going to deliver a case of my new book ‘In Trump Time’ to committee members, which is why this is indeed a witch hunt,” he said.

Navarro joined the administration early in President Donald Trump’s tenure as director of the Bureau of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. When the pandemic struck, Navarro became an increasingly influential member of the White House team responding to the virus, advising the president on supply shortages and methods to keep the U.S. economy running during the blockages. Her testimony and personal documents would help shed light on how the Trump administration responded to early warnings about the virus, its potential economic consequences, and how it proceeded to secure assets such as masks, gowns and fans.

Through previous testimony and requests for documents, the committee found that Navarro kept a daily diary of his time in the White House and used an encrypted personal email account to communicate with White House staff between February 2020 and January 2021.

In emails released by the committee in September, Hatfill warns Navarro of the few scientists who understand Covid-19 and push for frank honesty. In truth, we have no idea how many people are infected in the United States. We expect the first wave to spread to the United States within the next 7 days, Hatfill said. Several days after Hatfills’ note, Navarro wrote a note to Trump, who at the time called the virus a Democratic hoax, stating that the administration’s actions on the pandemic were NOT quick enough.

Despite these early warnings, representative Jim Clyburn (DS.C.), chair of the core group, said Navarro had taken a haphazard and inefficient approach to procurement, according to a note he sent to committee members. Thursday.

Navarro helped lead the process of acquiring medical supplies and drugs for the United States in 2020, pushing much of the responsibility for states to secure their own products in the open market. With the aim of building up federal government stocks, Navarro awarded contracts to companies with close ties to the administration without going through the normal tendering process and gave priority to securing the equipment of personal protective equipment manufactured in the United States despite a lack of manufacturing capability. in the countryside.

While working on the pandemic response, Navarro also pushed the policies and science of Covid-19 that were inaccurate and fought with top health experts in the administration.

In August 2020, Navarro began promoting hydroxychloroquine as a potential cure for Covid-19 despite a lack of scientific evidence. In previous months, the Food and Drug Administration had issued a warning against its use outside of clinical trials and had revoked the emergency use authorization. But Navarro, often citing unreliable medical studies, continued to claim the drug worked and criticized doctors and scientists for not advocating for its use.

Perhaps most notably, Navarro has developed an adversarial relationship with Anthony Fauci, one of the leaders of the Covid-19 task force. Fauci has often publicly rejected Navarros’ ideas on how to handle the spread of the virus, particularly on the use of hydroxychloroquine. Navarro openly criticized Fauci on national television, wrongly claiming he was responsible for the emergence of Covid-19 due to financial ties between the National Institutes of Health and a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

