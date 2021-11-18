Turkey’s central bank offers Erdogan another cut as Lira Burns





(Bloomberg) – Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Bloomberg’s Most Read Turkey’s central bank cut its key rate for a third consecutive month on Thursday, taking into account renewed demands from President Recep Tayyip Erdogans for cheaper borrowing even as the currency tumbles and inflation prospects worsen. The Monetary Policy Committee cut its one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 15%, in line with the median estimate from a Bloomberg poll of 24 economists and central banks’ own monthly survey. As most central banks talk about tightening policies as global recovery fuels price spikes, Turkey’s decision to cut lending rates by 4 percentage points since September has rocked markets and frustrated investors. who complain that its monetary policy is becoming more and more erratic and unpredictable. The lira collapsed to a new high against the dollar after the decision, reversing earlier gains. It was trading down 1.4% at 10.7738 at 2:24 pm local time. The central bank said in a statement accompanying the decision that it could find room for a final cut in December, although what it described as transitional price pressures now tend to last until the end of the year. ‘next year. What appeared to be a signal that the end was in sight was dismissed by analysts in a country where Erdogan, a self-proclaimed interest rate enemy, has repeatedly fired central bankers for not giving in to his requests for cheaper borrowing costs. Governor Sahap Kavcioglu is the fourth governor since 2019, with the president sacking his three immediate predecessors and firing committee members who opposed the cuts. The story continues Today’s decision provides further evidence that the central bank just doesn’t care about the value of the pound and rejects the idea that a substantial depreciation will have serious negative consequences, said Piotr Matys, senior analyst currencies at InTouch Capital in London. The market is unlikely to buy into the forecast that the easing cycle could end in December. It should not be called an easing cycle but a dangerous monetary policy experiment that will have serious negative consequences. How Erdogans’ unorthodox views are shaking Turkish markets: QuickTake Investors were bracing for another cut after Erdogan pledged on the eve of the decision to ease the burden of interest rates on citizens. Citing Islamic teachings that prohibit usury, the comments were the latest iteration of his unorthodox mantra that high borrowing costs cause inflation rather than curb it. Under pressure from the president’s demands, the monetary authority had already cut its key rate by a total of 300 basis points in two consecutive and unexpected measures before Thursday’s meeting. The declines pushed real yields even further below zero as consumer inflation climbed to 19.9% ​​per year in October. The pound has weakened more than 30% against the dollar this year, and more than 15% this quarter alone, the worst performance among any major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Rich cash in as Erdogans interest rate war hits supporters Erdogans’ ruling AK party for decades based its electoral success on rapid levels of economic growth, often driven by lower borrowing costs to encourage credit expansion. When the economy sank during the pandemic, support for Erdogan and his party also fell to all-time lows, prompting him to redouble efforts to propel growth, although higher prices hurt the most. its traditional labor base. The statistical agency will release third quarter gross domestic product growth data on November 30 and October inflation data on December 3. The central bank has raised its inflation projections for the end of this year to 18.4%. (Updates with market context throughout.) Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

