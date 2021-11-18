India invests in capacity development in 5G and 6G technologies: PM Modi





New Delhi: India is investing in building local capacity in 5G and 6G telecommunications technologies in addition to focusing on semiconductor manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday. In a virtual address to the Sydney Dialogue, the Prime Minister said that the “biggest product” in technology today is data and that India has created a strong framework for data protection, privacy and security. “And, at the same time, we are using data as a source of empowerment of people. India has unparalleled experience in this area in a democratic framework with strong guarantees of individual rights,” he said. Modi also highlighted India’s digital achievements, current priorities and referred to the “global trust” the country enjoys. “We are investing in the development of local capacities in telecommunications technologies such as 5G and 6G,” he said. We learn that India has been in contact with a number of countries including Japan and Australia for the development of new generation telecommunications technologies. “We are developing strong capabilities in cloud platforms and cloud computing. It is a key to resilience and digital sovereignty. We are developing world-class capabilities in quantum computing,” said the Prime Minister. He said India’s space program is a vital part of its economy and security and is now open to innovation and private sector investment. “India is already a major hub for providing cybersecurity solutions and services to businesses around the world. We have set up a working group with our industry to make India a global cybersecurity hub, ”Modi said. The Sydney Dialogue is a forum focused on emerging, critical and cybernetic technologies. “And now we are focusing on hardware. We are preparing a set of incentives to become a key semiconductor manufacturer,” he said. “Our production-related incentive programs in the electronics and telecommunications sectors are already attracting local and global players to establish themselves in India,” Modi added. The Prime Minister also described India as one of the leading countries in artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially in the ethical and human-centered use of artificial intelligence. He also referred to India’s digital immunization platform, CoWin, and said that it was offered free to the world and has become open source software. “India’s vast experience in using technology and policies for the public good, inclusive development and social empowerment can be of great help to the developing world,” Modi said. …

