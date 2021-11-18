Boris Johnson explains to The Northern Echo the impact of rail plans on the northeast





Boris Johnson is facing growing anger over the government’s plans to phase out the eastern part of HS2 as well as the Northern Powerhouse Rail, an announcement due today. Writing exclusively for The Northern Echo, the Prime Minister tries to justify the decision, outlining his new plans to improve rail services in the North East.

SINCE the moment I became Prime Minister, my mission has been to increase opportunities across our country.

So today we are releasing our plan to transform rail services in the Midlands and North with £ 96bn of construction and modernization. We do this because fast and reliable rail connections are essential for generating jobs and growth. More deeply, they unite our country together, allowing people to move freely and achieve their goals. So in the northeast, we will invest billions in upgrading the East Coast Mainline, including track upgrades to allow over 140 mph traffic, power upgrades, digital signage and more. elimination of pinch points that slow trains down. These upgrades can cut travel time from Newcastle to London by more than 20 minutes and travel from Darlington to London by 17 minutes – a fraction of over two hours. From the North East to Manchester, we will reduce journeys by more than 20 minutes. These deadlines differ only by a few minutes from those offered in the old plans by HS2, but they can be delivered ten years earlier. Our new integrated rail plan will improve services much sooner than if we had stuck to previous plans, first devised more than a decade ago, which would have forced the people of the North East to wait until the 2040s for it to be. see the benefits. And we are determined to avoid the mistake of focusing on large projects to the detriment of local services. For most of us, train rides rarely last more than 30 miles. So, you’ll see a series of improvements, including a larger contactless ticketing machine, which should eliminate ticket lines and the multitude of confusing fares. With a contactless system, you will automatically be charged the best price for your trip. I’ve always said that the talent and the company are spread evenly across Britain, but the opportunities are not. The main objective of this government is to change this dark equation by increasing the possibilities across the country. The modernization of our transport links is at the heart of this ambition. With better rail services, I think we can unleash talent everywhere. – Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also follow our County Durham Facebook page for all the latest news from the region by clicking on here. For all the most important updates from across the region delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter here. Do you have a story for us? Contact our press office on [email protected] or contact 01325 505054

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/opinion/19723937.boris-johnson-tells-northern-echo-rail-plans-will-impact-north-east/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos