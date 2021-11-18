Biden didn’t push Xi on COVID because China knows he wants answers

WASHINGTON White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed Thursday that President Biden had not asked Chinese President Xi Jinping about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 766,000 Americans because Xi already knows he wants transparency on this matter.

The presidents push the Chinese to participate more, to provide more transparent data and information, we have never held back on this front. We have defended it publicly. We have defended it at all levels, ”Psaki said at a press briefing. “The president spoke at his meeting about the importance of transparency, of which this is exactly an example.”

Still, Biden touched on more than a dozen more specific topics with Xi on Monday at a virtual 3.5-hour summit, though his stance on most of them is already known.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy urged Psaki, has he asked President Xi to cooperate specifically with this investigation by the US intelligence agency into the origins of COVID?

Psaki deflected, “It’s clear that’s what we want. This is what we insisted on. I have nothing more to read from the meeting.

President Joe Biden virtually meets Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House on November 15, 2021. Susan Walsh / AP

But Doocy said: “Is it clear to someone who has a Zoom meeting with the President that this is what he means if it is not what he is saying?”

Psaki responded, before continuing, “I think the president has spoken about this publicly on several occasions. Our national security officials have made it very clear that I don’t think it’s a secret, this is what we want, this is what we asked for.

Last week, Biden turned and walked away after listening to a question from The Post about pressuring China to be transparent about the origins of the virus.

Biden rarely lobbies for China’s COVID-19 transparency. And it is not known if he has said anything on the subject since a written statement attributed to him was issued in August, saying: The world deserves answers, and I will not rest as long as we do. will not have them. Responsible nations do not shirk this kind of responsibility to the rest of the world. Pandemics do not respect international borders, and we all need to better understand how COVID-19 originated in order to prevent further pandemics.

U.S. spy agencies ruled in August that it was plausible that the virus had leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which specializes in the study of coronaviruses.

A White House statement after the Biden-Xi virtual summit said the men discussed many topics on which Biden’s position is firmly established, such as global warming.

An early White House reading said leaders discussed trade, human rights, Afghanistan, Iran, North Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, a free and open Indo-Pacific, health security, the climate crisis “, global energy supplies and” freedom of navigation and safe flight “.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it was clear Biden wanted transparency about the origins of COVID-19. Susan Walsh / AP

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan later said the leaders also discussed the South China Sea territorial disputes and “counter-drug” issues.

The so-called “lab leak” theory gained momentum in May when the Wall Street Journal reported that three Wuhan lab workers were hospitalized in November 2019 before public confirmation of the outbreak.

Documents released in September by The Intercept revealed that U.S. health officials research indirectly funded at the Wuhan laboratory who sought to better understand viruses by manipulating them, including modifying three bat coronaviruses distinct from COVID-19 and finding that they became much more infectious in “humanized” mice when human-like receptors were added to them . The documents reinforced a theory that ‘gain-of-function’ research may have caused the pandemic.

The other dominant theory is that the virus emerged naturally from animals, but China refused to cooperate with an independent investigation led by the World Health Organization, which conducted a rapid and widespread initial examination that was monitored by China and said the virus was likely emerged naturally.

Democrats have largely downplayed China’s role in the pandemic and blasted former President Donald Trump for calling it “the Chinese virus.” Psaki said in March, “Calling COVID the” Wuhan virus “or other things has led to misperceptions in the Asian American community. [and] unfair.”

Biden met with the Chinese president for more than three hours at the virtual summit. Susan Walsh / AP

Psaki said in August that Biden did not support Trump’s demand that China pay $ 10 trillion in reparations for allowing the virus to spread by withholding early data on the outbreak.

Biden called Xi’s summit despite reports his son Hunter Biden still has a 10% stake in a Chinese investment firm controlled by state-owned entities. The company, BHR Partners, was formed 12 days after Hunter joined his father aboard Air Force Two for a 2013 trip to Beijing.

Biden said in December that his family members would not occupy any business roles that conflict or appear to conflict with his job as president, but the White House has repeatedly said the first son is still working to unwind his Chinese holdings. .