Jokowi presents Indonesia’s green economy strategy

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday unveiled the government’s grand strategy to achieve a green economy in response to a global shift away from fossil fuels.

“We are going to move towards what is called a green economy, because we have great power here too. This strategy must start to be organized,” he said.

“Because in 2030, people in Europe, America, may have to stop (using) and no longer want to receive fossil fuel items. This is the law they will prepare,” he said. he explained.

At the G20 meeting on October 30-31, 2021, leaders of many countries discussed the green economy, President Jokowi said.

“At the G20, our speech was just around that. People just resorted to that, to the green economy, and we are aware that we have great power in this green economy,” he said.

To this end, the government will start building a green industrial park in North Kalimantan in December 2021, he informed.

“The energy also comes from green energy from the Kayan River. We only have one river, the Kayan River, which will produce roughly 11 to 13,000 megawatts. It is only one river. . Indonesia has more than 4,400 large and middle rivers, “he said.

The Mamberamo River in Papua can generate up to 24,000 megawatts of electrical power, he noted.

“These are just two rivers. If 4,440 rivers go to hydropower, we can imagine (how much power we can generate from the) new hydropower. It’s just hydropower. “Not to mention the second, which is also green (energy), being geothermal. We have (additional) 29,000 megawatts (of energy),” Jokowi said.

Indonesia has a wealth of new and renewable energies, such as wind power and power from ocean currents, he noted.

“This is a power that we must consider and use immediately for the future of our children and grandchildren. This power is what we want to prepare, and later next month we will build what I mentioned earlier. , a green industrial park, ”he said. noted.

The president said there were already many entities lining up to invest in green economy initiatives in Indonesia.

“(So many) are already lining up to (invest). Why? Energy is green, but it requires a very big investment, and we don’t have the capacity, so the private sector is welcome to join us,” he said. explained the president.

The strategy of inviting foreign investors to Indonesia is also applied to the downstream industry, he said.

“In the country’s grand strategy, we need that. We’re not talking company by company, but what is more important is how this downstream industrialization is carried out, how to integrate that, nickel is integrated into copper, integrated into bauxite, into everything. If they are integrated, the finished products will be finished only by our own ingredients. It can be electric cars, electric vehicles, everything (will be manufactured) by us, ”he added.

President Jokowi further said he did not want Indonesia to limit itself as an exporter of raw materials, adding that he wanted the domestic industry to add value while creating jobs.

“Whether we like it or not, people will come to build (in Indonesia). And people are starting to realize. We keep saying stop, stop, stop (using fossil fuel), because rare earth is here.”

“Another example is stainless steel which is made into syringes. Global demand for it is up to 10 billion syringes. We import a lot, we don’t know how many millions of syringes, but soon we will be able to create them, because we have stopped (exporting) the goods. Whether they like it or not, people have to make them here, ”he said.

