Kimberly Guilfoyle claimed in texts that she raised $ 3 million for Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, new report shows





Donald Trump Jr. with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Georgia Republican Party Headquarters on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Atlanta.John Bazemore / AP Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle claimed in text messages Jan.4 that she raised $ 3 million for Trump’s Jan.6 rally, ProPublica reported.

Guilfoyle’s attorney denied that Guilfoyle raised funds for the event.

She urged the crowd at the “Stop the Steal” rally not to allow Democrats to “steal our elections”.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, claimed in text messages Jan. 4 that she raised $ 3 million for Trump’s Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse in Washington before the riot of the Capitol, according to a new report from ProPublica.

Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr., wrote the messages to Katrina Pierson, a White House official who served as the rally’s liaison, and also expressed support for the addition of other speakers from far right to the line on stage. -up. Guilfoyle told Pierson in texts that she wanted to introduce Trump Jr. at the “Stop the Steal” rally, insisting she had “raised so much money for it.” Guilfoyle claimed that one of his donors funded the event.

“Literally one of my 3 million donor Julie,” she wrote, referring to Julie Jenkins Fancelli, Trump’s megadonator and heir to the Publix supermarket chain.

Pierson responded that only the president controlled who spoke at the event, according to the texts ProPublica reviewed. Guilfoyle ended up speaking on stage before Trump Jr. on January 6 and told the crowd of Trump supporters, “We will not allow the Liberals and Democrats to steal our dream or steal our election.”

ProPublica and other media have previously reported that Caroline Wren, who reported to Guilfoyle on Trump Victory’s finance committee, claimed to raise $ 3 million for the event. But the specific total amount of money actually collected for the events of January 6 is not known. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Jan. 6 rally cost around $ 500,000 and that around $ 300,000 of Fancelli’s donations were used to pay for it.

Guilfoyle attorney Joe Tacopina told ProPublica his client did not fundraise or approve speakers for the January 6 rally and claimed that Guilfoyle’s text messages were “inaccurate” and “out of print. their context “. Pierson declined to comment on ProPublica.

Wren also didn’t say if Guilfoyle helped raise money for the rally.

“To Ms. Wren’s knowledge, Kimberly Guilfoyle has not been involved in any fundraising for events on January 6,” Wren said in a statement to ProPublica. “They were both in attendance at a peaceful rally with hundreds of thousands of Americans who were in Washington to legally exercise their First Amendment rights, a main pillar of American democracy.”

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Riot has subpoenaed more than 30 members of Trump World. Pierson and Wren have both been subpoenaed, but not Guilfoyle.

