Through G20 Presidency, Jokowi is optimistic that Indonesia can contribute to global prosperity





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is grateful that Indonesia has been trusted to chair the G20 Presidency. Jokowi revealing that it proves that the homeland is capable of contributing to the prosperity of the world. “We use it to contribute to the prosperity of a more equitable, more equitable, more just and more inclusive world for a world more resilient to crises and for a world more resilient to climate change,” he said during of the 109th. Anniversary event. Muhammadiyah at the State Palace, Jakarta Center, Thursday (11/18). Jokowi also hopes that with this agenda, Indonesia can contribute to a safe and peaceful world. As the largest Muslim country and has Pancasila values, Jokowi hopes to be a benchmark for the world as progressive Islam and Islamic washatiyah that Muhammadiyah fights for. “Not only important for Indonesia, but also relevant for the world,” he explained. It is important to note that we trust Indonesia to continue the presidency of the G20 or the relay of the presidency of Italy. This is the first time that Indonesia has held the presidency of the G20 which will be held from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022. A number of heads of state have also expressed their support for Indonesia. One of them was from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a meeting with Scott that Indonesia and Australia have agreed to propose a discussion on the digital economy which will be addressed later at the G20 forum. under the Indonesian presidency. This is so that the policies and regulations of the digital sector are not different from those of the conventional sector, especially in terms of digital platforms. “It is hoped that bullying in the media, for example, will certainly be regulated by the platforms in a responsible and balanced manner,” said Airlangga who accompanied President Joko Widodo in the series of the G20 summit in La Nuvola, Rome, writes Sunday (10/31). [azz]

