Boris Johnson has been hailed as the delivery guy, but are the wheels coming off? | Preservatives

As the Tory conference approached, senior Tory sources informed that it was time to relaunch Boris Johnson as deliveryman to a Prime Minister who had completed an extraordinary vaccine rollout and would now take the lead. same scale of ambition for his country. agenda.

But in the weeks that followed, could the wheels come loose from the delivery van?

Labor has taken a lead in the polls after a fortnight of sordid Tory headlines that left MPs annoyed and frustrated as the PM repeatedly fired bullets into his own foot.

Privately, ministers and MPs believe the real test of Johnson’s leadership and electoral fortunes lie in two of the week’s other big stories. The first is the deep disappointment and, in some cases, cold fury that greeted the long-standing integrated rail plan that drastically reduces promises made to towns in northern England.

The second is an ad, discreetly escaped overnight, which places a huge additional burden on the poorest households for childcare costs, one to exacerbate the north-south divide when it comes to passing on goods. to children.

Both of these stories, if they gain momentum and Labor manages to turn them into a narrative, suggest an over-promising and under-fulfilled Prime Minister on two of the most important fronts of his national agenda. After all, he had promised to bring the country up to standard.

Boris has never had support because people believe in his ideology or think he is a decent guy, a Tory minister said. It’s because they think he can win and that he can get things done.

Tory Transport Committee Chairman Huw Merriman put it even more bluntly to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Thursday: There is the danger of selling perpetual sunlight and then leaving it to others. care to explain the arrival of moonlight.

The criticism that will sting the most is that of Johnson’s own North MPs. Jake Berry, chairman of the Conservative Northern Caucus, citing the Prime Ministers’ promise on the third day of his tenure as prime minister of a new line between Manchester and Leeds, asked Johnson directly if voters in the north [were] right to take the Prime Minister at his word?

Robbie Moore, the newly-elected Tory MP for Keighley, who holds a slim 2,000 majority over the Labor Party, which already won the seat in 2017, said he was deeply disappointed by the slimmed-down announcement. The district of Bradford has been completely wronged, he said.

There is an argument that the delivery, of a different type, was probably one of the things that persuaded Johnson to agree to the scaled-down but accelerated rail plans, although it is clear that Rishi’s treasury Sunaks reportedly had a hand in forcing some of the changes amid a larger concern about the costs of SH2.

The changes aim to bring faster connections a decade earlier than if more ambitious changes had taken place. Johnson is betting commuters are starting to feel the time difference to deliver electoral benefits.

Social protection is another area that could see its support crumble from a bulwark of MPs who backed it against the hike in national insurance on condition that a plan to address the severe crisis in social protection is a price to be grasped.

Many of these MPs also came from non-traditional seats with less well-off voters. These are the voters likely to be the ones affected by details revealed Wednesday night that means-tested council funding would not count towards the new care cost cap.

This will effectively mean that retirees in 1 million households in Hertfordshire who are not entitled to early help will see the vast majority of their assets protected, but in northern towns like Workington or Hartlepool, older people who qualify for a means-tested help could possibly lose up to the full value of their home.

There’s another big test in the works: the much-anticipated upgrade white paper promised by the end of the year, written by Tory MP Neil OBrien. Led by Michael Gove of the new upgrade department, DLUHC (which Gove has asked officials to pronounce as deluxe), the white paper will be the flagship announcement of Johnson’s government top priority.

The promise is that the document will improve living standards, develop the private sector, and increase and spread opportunities across the country, affecting almost all aspects of government.

OBrien has a deep understanding of the issue, as one of the co-founders of the think tank Onward, which coined the term Workington Man for the new type of voter Conservatives should be looking for.

The stakes are high for what the newspaper promises to deliver. Johnson’s speech this summer on his vision for leveling was criticized by pundits for containing little policy news or even shrewd analysis. We know he hasn’t landed, a No.10 source said this week.

A minister said this week that the Prime Minister has spoken of wanting to avoid creating another big corporation, the David Cameron slogan that has caught public attention but has been ridiculed by his own MPs as meaningless. It will depend on its ability to save its disappointments in social protection and infrastructure and what this autumn white paper can concretely deliver.