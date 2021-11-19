Trump was beside himself with fury after Obama roasted him over racist dinner birth conspiracy, new book says





Donald Trump was apparently beside himself with fury after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011 and the roasting of Barack Obama.

Mr. Obama sadly berated Mr. Trump for promoting the racist birthing conspiracy that claimed the president was not a U.S. citizen and therefore could not be president of the United States.

Chris Christie, who was attending dinner with Mr. Trump, describes in his new book how Mr. Trump was enraged after dinner.

I spoke to Donald after dinner, Mr. Christie said in Republican Rescue. He was fucked up like I had never seen him before. Just beside himself with fury.

Mr. Obama has never looked away from the man who questioned his right to be president. He showed no mercy towards Donald Trump, Mr Christie wrote in his book, as reported by the New York Times.

The former Republican governor of New Jersey, who backed Mr Trump in 2016 and 2020, went on to claim that his conspiracy theory paved the way for successive waves of other plots to come, including the Big Lie on his electoral defeat.

Mr Christie, who wrongly predicted that Mr Trump would accept defeat and the transition of power, described the conspiracy theories currently circulating in the United States as wild fantasies, outlandish claims, bizarre allegations and outright lies and simple.

He added: It showed that personal lies, even when clearly refuted, can still cause political damage. Lies, even discredited lies, never really go away.

Mr Obama, who released his birth certificate days before the 2011 dinner, told the audience at the Washington DC Hilton hotel that no one was more proud to end this birth certificate affair than Donald.

And that’s because he can finally focus again on the issues that matter, like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?

Seth Meyers, a former Saturday Night Live star, also roasted Mr. Trump for his fox mane, alleged support for conspiracy theories and his reality show The Apprentice.

Mr Trump then told the Washington Post that he had a phenomenal time, and even a good evening, at the annual event, which he refused to attend in 2017 during his first year in office, and has by the following forbids its representatives of the administration to go there.

