Dow Jones plunges like apple shards; Nvidia surges; Donald Trump SPAC falls after probe request





The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell even as Apple (AAPL) appeared on an EV report. Nvidia (NVDA) rankings stock grew with earnings and helped drive the rise of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Donald Trump’s acquisition of SPAC Digital World (DWAC) came amid calls for an SEC investigation into the deal.

Macy’s (M) and Kohl’s (KSS) helped drive up retail inventories and made department stores the top performing industrial group of the day.

Nasdaq advances as growth stocks lead

The Nasdaq benefited from the strength in tech stocks, closing with a gain of around 0.5%. Outside of Nvidia, JD.com (JD) was the top performer after posting a gain of around 6%.

The S&P 500 also rose, closing around 0.3%. Gap (GPS) was among the strongest names here after increasing by over 4%. But the stock remains depressed.

S&P sectors closed mixed, with technology and consumer discretionary making the best gains. Utilities and energy were the worst performers.

US Stock Market Snapshot Today Index Symbol Price Gain / Loss% Change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 35871.34 -59.71 -0.17 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4704.57 +15.90 +0.34 Nasdaq (0NDQC) 15993.71 +72.14 +0.45 Russell 2000 (IWM) 234.89 -0.97 -0.41 IBD 50 (FFTY) 50.94 +0.40 +0.79 Last update: 4:04 p.m. ET 11/18/2021

Small caps struggled with the Russell 2000 falling 0.6%.

Growth equity investors had the best day, with the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) closing around 0.8%.

Dow Jones falls despite rising Apple shares

Dow Jones Industrials have lagged behind other major indices. They ended the day with a loss of 0.2%

The Dow Jones plunged despite Apple’s rise in its buying zone after reports it planned to market an electric car as early as 2025. A Bloomberg report also indicated that the tech giant was refocusing the project on full autonomous driving capabilities.

The iPhone maker closed up nearly 3% to a record high following the report. It sits in the buy area of ​​a mug base with handle, according to MarketSmith analysis. The ideal buying point is 153.26.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) weighed on the Dow Jones, closing around 5.5% even after cutting losses. The stock was hit after the company released earnings guidance for the next quarter at the lower end of the estimates.

Nvidia profits push chip leaders up

IBD Leaderboard game Nvidia closed with a gain of 8.3% after a strong increase in volumes after higher profits and revenues on Wednesday night.

Nvidia stock is highly extended from a buy point of 230.53 according to MarketSmith chart analysis. This previously triggered the eight week retention rule.

The chip giant has also guided upward for the current period. Nvidia earned adjusted $ 1.17 per share on sales of $ 7.1 billion for the period ended October 31. Analysts were expecting $ 1.11 a share on sales of $ 6.82 billion, according to FactSet.

The AMD stock, which is also a member of the leaderboard, has grown in sympathy. He ended the day with a gain of 2.4%. AMD previously triggered the eight-week hold rule after quickly hitting its latest 20% profit target.

Trump SPAC dives as Warren demands SEC probe

Donald Trump’s acquisition of SPAC Digital World fell nearly 4% after Senator Elizabeth Warren asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate.

In a letter, she questioned whether the company and Trump “may have committed securities violations by holding private and undisclosed discussions about the merger as early as May 2021, while omitting this information from the Securities and Markets file. United States Exchange Commission (SEC) and other public statements. “

Digital World Acquisition skyrocketed last week following the announcement that it will serve as a vehicle to go public with the Trump Media & Technology Group via a merger.

In addition to Truth Social, a social media site, the company plans to offer a subscription video-on-demand service that will be called TMTG +. SPAC stock is still up sharply overall, gaining more than 450% so far in 2021. It has been limited for the past few weeks.

Why the Megacap rally is a mixed blessing; 5 Key late revenues

Macy’s Profits Help Boost Retail Inventories

Macy’s ended the day with a gigantic gain of just over 21%. He posted results and sales for the first fiscal quarter that wiped out Wall Street expectations.

Department store inventory hit a 52-week high and hit the target of 20-25% profit taking from a buy point of 28.51 on an ascending basis.

Kohl’s also jumped after posting strong third-quarter results before the opening. It rose almost 11% in huge volume to pass a buy point of 60.60 from a base double bottom. Department store inventory closed in its buying zone, which peaked at 63.63.

Other retailers also helped encourage the bulls. Bath & Body Works (BBWI) grew more than 5% in volume above average, hitting a new high.

The specialty retailer exceeded earnings views in its first report since L Brands split into Bed & Bath Body Works and Victoria’s Secret (VSCO).

Please follow Michael Larkin on Twitter at @IBD_MLarkin for more on growth stocks and analysis.

