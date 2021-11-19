Analysis: Biden’s opening to Asian oil consumers serves as a warning to OPEC +

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Nov. 18 (Reuters) – Pressure from the Biden administration for a coordinated release of oil stocks serves as a warning to the OPEC + production group that it should pump more oil to address concerns over high fuel prices in power economies like the United States, China and others.
For weeks, the White House and administration officials have urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, to step up production increases to meet demand as the global economy rebounds from depths of the pandemic.
After those calls were rejected, the Biden administration hatched a different plan to keep OPEC + under pressure ahead of its Dec. 2 meeting on oil production policy.
Administration officials, led by senior energy security adviser Amos Hochstein, have called on longtime allies Japan and South Korea, as well as China and India, to consider a release joint emergency reserves, an administration source told Reuters on Wednesday.
These countries and the United States are the top five importers of oil in the world, so this move could serve as a powerful signal of the unity of the consumer nation on global energy prices. If the shares are released, it could push prices down, at least in the short term, analysts say, which could affect OPEC + earnings.
“The strategy here appears to be not only a response to the alleged rejection of presidential demands, but also a deliberate threat,” said Kevin Book, analyst at non-partisan research group ClearView Energy Partners.
Just as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries have joined with Russia and other producers to form the more powerful OPEC +, Biden’s outreach to Asian countries suggests the possibility of a group of larger consumers that could become the IEA +, Book said.
OPEC + has said it intends to stick to plans to gradually increase production by around 400,000 barrels per day each month. An OPEC + source said the US move was a desperate way to challenge the group, saying “COVID cases are increasing and new containment measures will surely be imposed that will reduce demand for oil.”
CONSUMER UNIT
When global supply issues demand a coordinated release of stocks, the United States has historically worked with the Paris-based International Energy Administration, a bloc of 30 industrialized energy-consuming countries.
Japan and South Korea are members of the IEA, while China and India are only associate members. The Chinese reserves office is working on releasing the reserves, a spokeswoman said, without further details.
India has been the most aggressive in flexing its muscles as a big oil consumer, slashing Saudi Arabia’s shipments by about a quarter after the prolonged OPEC + production cuts. Read more
This week, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Dubai that OPEC members could profit from high prices for a while, but if they undermine the global economic recovery, “It may bounce back and come to haunt you.” .
Administration source Biden said U.S. officials have looked to those Asian countries instead of European IEA members who are more concerned about soaring natural gas prices and less concerned than Asian countries about the crude oil price.
“We understand that is not where they would likely want to step into the market,” the source said.
Biden has had a top-down relationship with Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC. During the 2019 election campaign, Biden called the kingdom a “pariah” and said he planned to take a stronger stance on Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and its war on Yemen.
The Biden administration limited arms sales to Saudi Arabia to only defensive weapons. U.S. lawmakers have criticized Riyadh for its involvement in Yemen, a conflict considered one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.
The White House has yet to threaten to withdraw military support like former President Donald Trump did in 2020 when the Saudis flooded the market with millions of additional barrels of oil. While the move resulted in cheaper gasoline, it also caused crude prices to drop to less than $ 40 and put jobs in the US domestic oil industry at risk.
With the Saudis now refusing to increase crude supplies, Biden has raised the idea of a combined release of emergency reserves directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, multiple administration sources said in connection with a broader discussion earlier this week.
“Although we have strong disagreements with China, we can obviously work with them on this issue as there are a lot of similarities with the impact on our respective economies of high oil prices,” the administrative source said.
(This story was passed on to correct Hochstein’s title to Senior Energy Security Advisor in the fourth paragraph)
Reporting by Timothy Gardner; additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in Delhi; edited by Richard Valdmanis, David Gaffen and David Gregorio
