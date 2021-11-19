Warren calls for investigation of proposed Trump SPAC deal





Senator Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenBill Honoring 13 Military Killed In Afghanistan Heads To Biden Equilibrium / Sustainability Office Presented By Southern Company COVID-19 Kills Snow Leopards At American Zoo Inflation Focuses On Biden Fed pick MORE (D -Mass.) On Wednesday called the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to open an investigation into the planned deal between former President Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money Biden warns the oil industry The Memo: Gosar censored, but the culture toxic grows Cleveland’s MLB team officially changes its name to Guardians Friday MOREs a new media and technology company and a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC.

In a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, the administration of Gary GenslerBiden, stakeholders will host an interagency event on economic equity. Are global ESG reporting standards possible? How Washington’s new regulations could lead to a blockchain PLUS brain drain, Warren said the Trumps company may have committed serious securities violations by hosting private, undisclosed merger talks as early as May 2021, before announcement of the agreement.

Trump announced last month that he was launching a new social media network, dubbed Truth Social, while also revealing that his Trump Media & Technology Group had entered into a merger deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), a SPAC. The blank check company was formed in December.

Trade in the PSPC has been temporarily halted several times after Trump announced the merger. The stock climbed 130% at one point.

Warren noted that under the Securities Act of 1933, SPACs must disclose any form of direct or indirect contact with potential target companies in order to protect investors who enter into an initial public offering. (IPO).

But DWAC and Trump Media and Technology Group appear to have brazenly flouted those rules, Warren wrote. She cited documents filed by the SEC between May 25 and September 8, where the DWAC said it had neither chosen any specific business combination targets nor entered into “substantive discussions, directly or indirectly,” with a business combination objective “.

According to information cited by Warren, however, SPAC sponsor Patrick Orlando had conversations about a deal with Trump as early as March 2021, long before SPAC made its first filing in May 2021 and launched its IPO. in September. 2021.

Reports on DWAC and Trump Media and Technology Group appear to be a classic example of a PSPC misleading shareholders and the public about materially important information, Warren wrote in the letter.

Warren said DWAC’s failure to disclose early conversations resulted in making big investors richer while trapping retail investors in a market bubble. She noted that after DWAC announced its merger with Trumps Company, at least four institutional investors sold their shares unrestricted.

The Massachusetts Democrat also questioned the Trumps Company’s lack of a business model, saying it raises questions about the extent to which DWAC can benefit from the SPAC model and its inherent disclosure failures.

She said the corporate snapshot of the media company did not include any officers, employers or operations, but instead relied on the brand of former President Trump and ambitious statements about the ability of the company to compete with existing social media giants, traditional news media and streaming services. , including Netflix and Disney Plus.

Warren said if the reports she submitted are correct, “the agency has a responsibility to act.

She asked Gensler to answer a series of questions, including whether the SEC corporate finance division is examining allegations that DWAC withheld conversations with the Trumps Company, whether PSPC’s failure to Disclosing the conversations with the Trumps Company is a significant omission, and what the Trumps Company’s obligations are.

The Hill has contacted the SEC and Trump for comment.

