



The UK is close to an elected dictatorship under Boris Johnson, according to former House father Ken Clarke.

Clarke, who served as Tory MP for Rushcliffe for nearly 50 years and served as chancellor under John Major, lost the Tory whip in September 2019 when he and a number of other Tory rebels voted with the opposition in the goal prevent Boris Johnson’s government from moving forward with a no-deal Brexit.

The old-fashioned ‘One Nation’ Tory has publicly criticized Johnson’s hard Brexit and spoke out against the PM in the New European this week. Clarke recalled working in the party at the same time as Enoch Powell – and said things were worse now than then. “My most relentless opponents were Michael Foot and Enoch Powell. We won the day because Enoch’s tastes were in the minority then, ”he explained. READ MORE: Jacob Rees-Mogg says MPs have ‘talked enough’ about sleaze scandal “Now that position is reversed. Immigration was, of course, the issue that his modern supporters exploited during the referendum campaign. I saw myself as part of the mainstream of the party, and I’m not happy that people who think like me – internationalists, outward-looking, progressives – have been marginalized. The party is now more to the right and nationalist than at any time in my life. ” Clarke then attacked Johnson’s aversion to “constitutional constraints” – claiming he gets “angry” when institutions interfered with his plans. READ MORE: Second job: MPs back ‘watered down’ plan to cut overtime “As the elected prime minister, he thinks he should not be hampered in this way,” he said. “We are approaching dangerously close to the ‘elected dictatorship’ that Lord Hailsham, the former Lord Chancellor, warned us about about half a century ago.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19726731.ken-clarke-uk-close-becoming-elected-dictatorship-boris-johnson/

