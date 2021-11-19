Pakistan in peril: Imran Khan does not keep his promises





Pakistan’s future looks uncertain because during Pakistan’s three-year rule Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) Prime Minister Imran Khan broke his promises, an op-ed in the Pak vernacular media said.

The editorial called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “Gorbachev of Pakistan” (Russian leader who saw the break-up of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s). People have always viewed Gorbachev as a leader capable of bringing about much-needed reform, but saw all of those expectations crumble one after another, according to the article.

Calling the prime minister a “big talker” and “a leader who broke his promises,” the article says Pakistan is now in a situation similar to that of Russia in the 1980s, because “Imran Khan still fails to meet the hopes of the people of Pakistan.”

The world does not seem to trust Pakistan and as our leaders go abroad they are searched naked (at the international airports where they land), the article from the Pakistani publication notes.

“When Imran Khan came to power, he spoke about things like Medina State, New Pakistan, Pakistan without corruption, but what followed is in front of the Pakistani people,” according to the article.

The leader only remained present during seven parliamentary sessions out of the 79 that took place, he noted.

“Imran Khan’s negligible presence at parliamentary sessions and his reluctance to answer questions from the opposition also shows the emptiness of his claim that he is a Democrat at heart,” the media article reported. Pakistani vernaculars.

In recent developments, opposition parties have also criticized the government led by Imran Khan for calling a joint session of parliament without holding talks to build consensus on electoral reforms.

Joint Opposition Senators staged a walkout from the house in protest against Khan’s government for buying time in the name of efforts to build consensus to regain support from its distant allies (PML-Q ) to have plans to bulldoze all controversial bills during the special sitting of parliament, Dawn reported.

(With entries from ANI)

Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.lokmat.com/international/pakistan-in-peril-imran-khan-fails-to-deliver-on-promises/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos