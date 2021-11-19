Our vision is to create an ecosystem to make India the leader in drug and medical device discovery: PM Narendra Modi | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India’s vision is to create an ecosystem for innovation that will make the country a leader in drug discovery and innovative medical devices. He was addressing the first Global Pharmaceutical Industry Innovation Summit.

Noting that India exported more than 65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year during the pandemic, the Prime Minister said that the “global confidence” gained by the Indian health sector has led the country to be called the pharmacy of the world.

“Our political interventions are made on the basis of broad consultations with all stakeholders,” he said.

He said India has a vast pool of scientists and technologists who can take the industry to greater heights, adding that this strength must be harnessed to discover and manufacture in India.

“Today, as 1.3 billion people in India have decided to make India ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-sufficient), we need to think about increasing domestic manufacturing of key ingredients for vaccines and drugs,” he said. he declared at the summit. “We need to increase our exports of raw materials and meet the growing demand for our traditional medicines,” added the Prime Minister, noting that last year alone India exported $ 1.5 billion worth of medicines. of plants.

“Ideation, innovate, manufacture in India”

“I invite you all to imagine in India, to innovate in India, to create in India and to create for the world. Discover your true strength and serve the world,” Prime Minister Modi said by videoconference on Thursday.

He noted that whether it is lifestyle, drugs, medical technology or vaccines, every aspect of healthcare has received global attention over the past two years. “In this context, the Indian pharmaceutical industry has also taken up the challenge,” he said.

“We exported vital drugs and medical equipment to more than 150 countries during the initial phase of the pandemic,” the prime minister said in his speech.

“The pharmaceutical sector is the main engine of economic growth in India”

Modi also said that India’s definition of welfare is not limited by physical boundaries and the country believes in the welfare of all mankind. Employing nearly 3 million people and with a trade surplus of $ 13 billion, the pharmaceutical sector is a key driver of India’s economic growth, Modi said. India’s health sector has attracted over $ 12 billion in foreign direct investment since 2014 and there is potential for much more, he said.

The two-day summit will feature 12 sessions and more than 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of topics, including the regulatory environment, innovation funding, industry-university collaboration and innovation infrastructure, according to the Prime Minister’s office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/our-vision-is-to-create-ecosystem-to-make-india-lead-in-drug-discovery-and-medical-devices-pm-narendra-modi/articleshow/87781211.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos