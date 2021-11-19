Trump’s allies think they can challenge the Capitol Attack Panel. History suggests otherwise | Sidney blumenthal





Donald Trump is extraordinarily claiming executive privilege as a former president to prevent one of his aides and agents from testifying before the special House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol is based on the premise that the privilege belongs to a president even after he leaves the office. Trump claims that the post of former president is a recognized constitutional post with permanent rights and privileges. President Joe Biden, the outgoing president who rightfully holds executive privilege, has waived this privilege of covering up relevant documents and potential witnesses that Trump wishes to keep secret and silent.

Standing behind Trump’s alleged shield, a number of those summoned by the committee refuse to cooperate with the investigation. Stephen Bannon, a Trump aide in the White House early in his tenure but not during the insurgency, has been cited for criminal contempt and charged by the Justice Department. Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, who was at the center of the plot, and Jeffrey Clark, the former deputy attorney general, who plotted for states to overturn legal election results over baseless theories of fraud, refused to cooperate on the grounds of unspecified executive legal privilege.

The U.S. DC Circuit Court of Appeals granted Trump a temporary administrative injunction against the National Archives to turn over certain subpoenaed documents to the committee, in order to hear all arguments in the case on November 30. In an earlier ruling, however, Judge Tanya S Chutkan said presidents are not kings and the claimant is not president.

Trump’s claim to executive privilege is based on his assertion that, as a former president, he retains the constitutional and statutory right to protect his records and communications at all times. His lawyer, in his emergency appeal to suspend disclosure, denies that the House committee has any legislative purpose and is just a rival political wing, seemingly rival of a former president, which is implicitly another branch. political even if he is no longer in office. . President Biden, according to the call, is simply a member of a rival political party, operating on the basis of naked partisanship. The dissemination of the Trump communications in question, far from serving a legitimate government objective, is designed solely to serve a political objective.

The coup attempt to overthrow a democratic election seems so astonishing and new that documents filed in the case have revealed no similar situation. But there is a precedent as exact and specific as it can be, and it directly contradicts Trump’s claims.

In fact, a special House committee had been formed to investigate an insurgency. This committee requested the president’s papers, summoned the testimony of his cabinet secretaries and members of his administration, and called for the appearance of senior military officers. No one resisted. No one has invoked executive privilege. There was no legal challenge, not a single one. Everyone cooperated fully. The president handed over his files and communications, cabinet secretaries testified under oath, and the general-in-chief answered questions frankly.

This insurrection began with the election of Abraham Lincoln on November 6, 1860. In a planned sequence, the federal courthouse, customs and post offices of South Carolina were seized and the state seceded from the Union was proclaimed. President James Buchanan issued a statement declaring that even though secession was illegal, he had no constitutional power to prevent it.

Buchanan’s passivity allowed the insurrection to advance. The small garrison of American troops stationed in Charleston was threatened by local militias. Major Robert Anderson moved his troops to the safety of Fort Sumter, located on an island in Charleston Harbor. The other forts and the Charleston arsenal were immediately invaded. Soon, six more states in the Lower South held elections for delegates to secession conventions, which were marked by coercion from armed militias. To stir up the secession movement, the governors of the south coordinated armed attacks from January 3 to 14, 1861 against eight Federal forts and arsenals, capturing 75,000 weapons.

Washington, surrounded by Maryland and Virginia, where secessionist militias were organized, was inundated with rumors of armed assaults, especially on the Capitol, and the assassination of Lincoln to prevent his inauguration. (Indeed, there would be an assassination attempt on Lincoln’s life as he passed through Baltimore in February.) On the advice of General Winfield Scott, Buchanan reluctantly summoned several hundred troops to guard the capital in order to ensure the peaceful transfer of power. The Capitol itself has become a real military base.

The law has been challenged, the constitution overturned and the government itself assaulted

On January 9, 1861, in full seizure of the federal forts, the Chamber created a select committee to investigate the coup in progress. The committee requested and received internal correspondence from the chair. He held in-depth hearings and questioned witnesses, including members of the cabinet, on high-profile elements of subversion, Buchanans’ relations with the South Carolina secessionists to the organization allegedly hostile to the government in the District of Columbia and the seizure of forts, arsenals, cut income and other property from the United States.

The law was defied, the Constitution thrown out and the government itself assaulted, the committee concluded and berated Buchanan for claiming the president was powerless before an attempt to overthrow the government. Rather than being powerless in the face of an insurgency, the committee said a president must quell it. The Constitution does not provide for relieving one of its officers or agents of the obligations of the oath which it requires them to take. The commission report quoted from the President’s Oath of Office: The Executive must see to it that the laws are faithfully carried out. And he quoted from Article 1 on the powers of Congress that Congress will have the power to enforce the laws of the Union, suppress insurgencies

Abraham Lincoln was sworn in less than three weeks after the release of the report of the Congressional inquiry into the insurgency. Photography: AP

Less than three weeks after the publication of the committee’s report, Lincoln was inaugurated on March 4, 1861. A month later, on April 12, with the Confederates firing at Fort Sumter, the insurgency turned into a civil war. At the end of the first year of the wars, Lincoln declared in his annual message to Congress: “It continues to develop that the insurgency is largely, if not exclusively, a war against the first principle of popular government, human rights. People. He warned of the clear and present danger of tyranny: the monarchy itself is sometimes referred to as a possible refuge from the power of the people. In my current position, I could hardly be justified if I failed to raise a warning voice against this returning approach of despotism. Closed Lincoln, Today’s Struggle, isn’t quite for today, it’s also for a vast future.

In deciding whether a former president is entitled to a king’s immunity, the DC appeals court should be informed by the precedent of the special House committee investigating the insurgency that led to the civil war, its a clear call for the president and other elected officials to respect their constitutional responsibility to act decisively against the destruction of democracy, and the words and example of Lincoln.

