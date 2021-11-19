Politics
Reviews | Biden met Xi. But is his Chinese policy fair?
The choreography was exquisite. President Biden spent his first nine months in office trying to gain ground on China: he patched up Trade disputes with the allies of the Americas. He hosted the very first in person Meet leaders of the Quad, who forged deeper ties between the United States, India, Japan and Australia, all located on the outskirts of Chinese power. He convinced NATO, for the first time in its history, to describe China as a challenge to alliance security. He coaxed Congress into spending a trillion dollars to rebuild America’s infrastructure, which he touted, in part, as a way to counter China. Then, earlier this week, on the very day the infrastructure bill was enacted, he held his first formal meeting with President Xi Jinping. The message was unequivocal: The United States will work with China to address common challenges while competing for a position of strength.
The strategy is clear, the execution apart from a few hiccups impressive. But there’s a catch: Mr. Biden is trying to play both ways. His collaborators insist that there is no compromise between treating China as an adversary and as a partner. Or, as a State Department spokesperson said, we can walk and chew gum at the same time. It is wishful thinking; the two goals collide. And despite all the recent talks about better relations between Washington and Beijing, the Biden administration still does not prioritize cooperation, although it is only through much deeper cooperation that the United States can tackle. to what threatens Americans the most.
Take climate change, the greatest long-term danger to life in the United States and everywhere else. This should be the top priority of the Biden administrations when it comes to China. But it’s not. Although US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart made headlines by signing a joint agreement declaration on stepping up climate action earlier this month in Glasgow, the document was weaker than a joint statement signed by the two governments seven years earlier, before US-China relations collapsed.
The Americas’ hard line on China also undermines the fight against climate disasters in less obvious ways. To reduce carbon emissions, the United States must quickly switch to cleaner energy sources like solar. The cheapest place to get solar cells is China. But the Biden administration has forbidden the Trump administration’s tariffs on solar technology. Some Chinese solar producers are based in Xinjiang, where Beijing brutally represses Uyghurs and other Muslims, and is therefore subject to US sanctions for using forced labor. But solar tariffs are not limited to Xinjiang. Why? Because the Biden team wants to weaken China’s grip on a popular industry. In doing so, however, it makes solar power more expensive for Americans, delaying the United States’ transition to fossil fuels.
It’s not just solar panels. Many green technologies will advance faster if American and Chinese researchers collaborate. But the Biden administration has maintained the Trump administration visa restrictions that prevent students who attended Chinese universities with military ties from pursuing higher education in the United States even though there is no proof these students have already worked for the Chinese military themselves. The Biden administration is working to to counter China’s gigantic infrastructure program, the Belt and Road, as the two superpowers could fight global warming more effectively by jointly funding clean energy in poor countries. And by presenting China as a threat, Mr. Biden justifies higher Pentagon budgets who, given the status of the US military as a largest institutional greenhouse gas producer in the world, in itself constitutes a climate catastrophe.
While climate change is the greatest security threat facing the United States, pandemics like the Covid which has killed more Americans as WWI, WWII and the wars in Vietnam and Korea combined comes second. There is ample evidence that U.S.-China public health cooperation saves American lives. In 2004, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aid China has established an influenza surveillance system, which was found to be crucial in containing the H1N1 influenza in 2009 and the H7N9 influenza in 2013. US public health experts went to work inside the China CDC headquarters, which gave the United States a better insight into potential Chinese epidemics. In 2016, Washington and Beijing even OK jointly fund a surveillance system in Africa to to help the governments of the continents are better at fighting viruses like Ebola.
Such cooperation may seem fanciful now given the sharp divergence between Washington and Beijing on issues ranging from Taiwan to the South China Sea to China’s abominable human rights record. But these differences existed when George W. Bush and Barack Obama also took office, and these presidents nonetheless elevated cooperation in public health matters. They could do this because relations between the United States and China were generally less hostile. It is Donald Trump who drawn American medical and scientific officials left China and then took advantage of the Covid pandemic to further sever ties. Through to announce, as did one of Mr. Bidens’ main collaborators in China, as the period that was widely described as the engagement has come to an end, this administration signaled that it did not consider a return to be possible. at pre-Trump levels of US public health cooperation, if not desirable. This is exactly the wrong response to a pandemic that originated in China and claimed three quarters of a million lives in the United States.
Mr. Biden deserves credit for attempting to establish a guardrail thus the United States and China avoid war. But guardrails are not enough. The troublesome truths of today’s world require much greater cooperation between Washington and Beijing. And this increased cooperation is not compatible with growing antagonism because, as more than 200 US-China relations experts wrote in a public letter In 2019, while there are figures in China who support closer collaboration with the United States, Washington’s antagonistic stance towards Beijing weakens the influence of those voices in favor of assertive nationalists.
The Biden administration cannot afford to triangulate between hawks who want to treat China as an enemy and progressives desperate for dramatic action to prevent climate and public health disasters. He has to choose what he likes the most. Pretending not to choose is also a choice.
