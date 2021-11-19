Reviews | Biden met Xi. But is his Chinese policy fair?

The choreography was exquisite. President Biden spent his first nine months in office trying to gain ground on China: he patched up Trade disputes with the allies of the Americas. He hosted the very first in person Meet leaders of the Quad, who forged deeper ties between the United States, India, Japan and Australia, all located on the outskirts of Chinese power. He convinced NATO, for the first time in its history, to describe China as a challenge to alliance security. He coaxed Congress into spending a trillion dollars to rebuild America’s infrastructure, which he touted, in part, as a way to counter China. Then, earlier this week, on the very day the infrastructure bill was enacted, he held his first formal meeting with President Xi Jinping. The message was unequivocal: The United States will work with China to address common challenges while competing for a position of strength.

The strategy is clear, the execution apart from a few hiccups impressive. But there’s a catch: Mr. Biden is trying to play both ways. His collaborators insist that there is no compromise between treating China as an adversary and as a partner. Or, as a State Department spokesperson said, we can walk and chew gum at the same time. It is wishful thinking; the two goals collide. And despite all the recent talks about better relations between Washington and Beijing, the Biden administration still does not prioritize cooperation, although it is only through much deeper cooperation that the United States can tackle. to what threatens Americans the most.

Take climate change, the greatest long-term danger to life in the United States and everywhere else. This should be the top priority of the Biden administrations when it comes to China. But it’s not. Although US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart made headlines by signing a joint agreement declaration on stepping up climate action earlier this month in Glasgow, the document was weaker than a joint statement signed by the two governments seven years earlier, before US-China relations collapsed.

The Americas’ hard line on China also undermines the fight against climate disasters in less obvious ways. To reduce carbon emissions, the United States must quickly switch to cleaner energy sources like solar. The cheapest place to get solar cells is China. But the Biden administration has forbidden the Trump administration’s tariffs on solar technology. Some Chinese solar producers are based in Xinjiang, where Beijing brutally represses Uyghurs and other Muslims, and is therefore subject to US sanctions for using forced labor. But solar tariffs are not limited to Xinjiang. Why? Because the Biden team wants to weaken China’s grip on a popular industry. In doing so, however, it makes solar power more expensive for Americans, delaying the United States’ transition to fossil fuels.