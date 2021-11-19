Boris Johnson’s new welfare plans will hit the poor and Northerners harder

BORIS Johnson’s upgrade program will be hammered by its new welfare plans, which will hit northerners and the poor, the plan’s original architect blasted.

The enraged Andrew Dilnot told MPs the Prime Minister’s plans would deepen the North-South divide and achieve his mission of reducing inequality in Britain.

1 Boris Johnson defended his welfare plans today Credit: Getty

But the PM hit back – saying it was a “massive improvement for everyone” and would prevent people from seeing their savings “eaten up”

Yesterday, ministers finally unveiled long-delayed plans to resolve the social services crisis and introduce a new cap of 86,000 costs.

But the fine print revealed that only the amount that the individual contributes to these costs will count towards the cost cap of care.

And the lowest-paid people in the North will be hit the hardest, as their housing prices are lower than the wealthy southerners in the lush green areas.

Mr Dilnot argued that “the less well off will not get any benefit from the cap” and may have to give up their homes to pay crippling social care costs, breaking the prime minister’s long-standing promise.

He told MPs earlier: “Overall, this will affect the less well off, in areas of the country where house prices are lower.

“There is a north-south axis to this – people living in the north and other areas with lower house prices are likely to be hit harder than those who are better off.”

What are Boris Johnson’s plans for social protection? There will be a new cap of 86,000 child care costs, which means the British will not have to pay more than that and sell their house

Anyone with less than 100,000 assets would receive government assistance, and those with less than 20,000 will pay nothing

But they will have to pay up to 200 a week for rent and extra food, which could reduce their savings.

Money already in the healthcare system will not count, however, and the total will not begin until October 2023.

And any money the board pays will not count towards the total either, which means people are likely to pay longer.

The cap will also apply to working-age Britons who also need care, rather than a proposal from Sir Andrew Dilnot that would have taken them to a different system where they don’t start paying until they’re 45.

Britons will have to be sicker for much longer before they hit the cap – hurting those with long-term health conditions like dementia and severe arthritis that deteriorate more slowly than people with cancer.

The new system will also affect disabled Britons of working age, making it much “harder” for the half of Britons who need care long before they retire.

Mr Dilnot, who laid out his initial plans to fix social services nearly a decade ago, said he was “very disappointed” with parts of the new plan which “don’t let [some] it’s better at the end. “

But the prime minister insisted his historic reforms “prevent people from paying unlimited amounts for their care”

He told reporters during a visit: “We limit the amount you can possibly pay to a fixed limit, when the state comes in and helps you – this has never been done before.

“This is an improving government across the country with the biggest investment in rail infrastructure in a century, and resolves a problem that has plagued governments for decades and deals with health and social services. “

Labor phantom social affairs minister Liz Kendall called the so-called hat a “complete scam”.

She raged: “Ordinary workers are facing a tax hike that will do nothing to improve care now, and instead of protecting their parents’ homes, will only protect the homes of the richest in our society. “

And Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and pensions analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, added: “The reforms were supposed to change this situation, but people still won’t know what care will cost them.”