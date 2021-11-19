Make Sure Cryptos Don’t Fall Into the Wrong Hands, Urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the World | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on democratic nations to work together on cryptocurrency to ensure it promotes trade, investment and the wider good rather than ending up in the wrong hands.

In his opening speech at the first Sydney Dialogue, hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Modi described the current era as one of profound change, which occurs once in an era. The digital age is changing all around us. It defined politics, economy and society. It raises new questions about sovereignty, governance … and the law. It is reshaping international competition, power and leadership. But we are also facing new risks and new forms of conflict linked to various threats, from the seabed to cyberspace to space.

India, he said, was developing local capacities in telecommunications technologies such as 5G and 6G, which is considered an important development due to the willingness of many outside actors to participate in the deployment of 5G in India. India and Australia have kept Chinese companies away from its 5G structure.

Highlighting a recent government initiative, Modi said India is now focusing on hardware and building packages to become key semiconductor manufacturers. India is known to have an advantage in artificial intelligence and semiconductor design. The Prime Minister’s remarks seem to signal India’s desire to go further in manufacturing and manufacturing. Modi called on democracies to jointly invest in research and development of future technologies.

He also spoke about India’s digital revolution and the country’s efforts to become one of the leading countries in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Modi said technology and data are becoming new weapons. The greatest strength of democracy is openness. At the same time, we should not allow special interests to use this openness against us. He called for collaboration in research and development of future technologies for a reliable manufacturing base and supply chains.

The prime minister also called for more in-depth intelligence and operational cooperation on cybersecurity, and to protect critical information infrastructures. He stressed the importance of fighting against the power of subversive cyberactivities that try to manipulate public opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/ensure-cryptos-dont-end-up-in-wrong-hands-pm-narendra-modi-urges-world/articleshow/87789793.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos