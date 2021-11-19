2022 Winter Olympics: US President Joe Biden “considers” diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

US President Joe Biden said he “is considering” a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing on Thursday, three days after his “respectful and direct” virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. World leaders did not discuss the Olympics during their 3.5-hour video call, the White House said, but they spoke about human rights issues – the reason Biden is considering the move .

A senior administration official told CBS News Biden criticized China’s “practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as human rights in general,” while adding that he had a different view of the world from Xi’s. Biden also told Xi he “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability” in Taiwan, prompting the Chinese president to threaten the United States.

“Some people in the United States intend to ‘use Taiwan to control China.’ This tendency is very dangerous and amounts to playing with fire, and those who play with fire will get burned,” Mr. Xi, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had not set a timeline for the boycott decision, but American athletes would not be affected anyway. Athletes would still attend the Games under a diplomatic boycott, but American dignitaries would not.

Last summer, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Mr. Doug Emhoff traveled to Tokyo to represent the United States at the Summer Olympics and Paralympics, respectively.

Olympic boycotts have precedent in the United States In a comprehensive boycott, the Americans did not send dignitaries or athletes to the 1980 Games in Russia.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin on February 4, 2022 in Beijing.